4 Of The Best Canon Digital Cameras For Everyday Use, According To Experts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everyday photography has become commonplace, with smartphones allowing us to keep a camera in a pocket at all times. But even the best phone cameras have their limitations. Using a dedicated camera puts better hardware in your hands, including things such as a larger sensor and interchangeable lenses. It also gives you access to better results, with such hardware allowing for better overall image quality, more organic background blur, and color tones that often reproduce a scene more naturally than overly processed smartphone imagery. You will also get better ergonomics and access to professional features with a dedicated camera.

Canon has long been one of the most recognized brand names in photography, and it has a camera lineup with models that are designed for professionals, everyday hobbyists, and beginners. Founded in 1933, Canon designed and manufactured popular cameras throughout the film era of photography. It now puts that nearly 100 years of know-how into some of the most popular digital cameras on the market. Using our own expertise in handling both professional and entry-level Canon cameras, as well as a wide range of expert reviews from across the internet, we've tracked down what we feel are the best Canon digital cameras that can be easily put to use on a daily basis.