4 USB-C Accessories That Can Eliminate Cable Clutter

Anker's Nano Power Strip with Clamp is a pretty interesting gadget that can solve a lot of your power and charging cable clutter. As the name suggests, it essentially clamps to one edge of your work desk and gives you access to two USB-C charging ports, two USB-A ports, and six AC outlets. You can use these to power your computer and peripherals or to charge your mobile devices. Notably, the placement of AC outlets allows you to route at least four connections below the desk, keeping them away from direct sight. It doesn't take up much space on your desk.

The two USB-C ports can deliver a total of 70W of power, which is intelligently shared if you are using both ports simultaneously. The USB-A ports are limited to 12W total. More importantly, this Anker offering also doubles as a surge protector, keeping your connected gadgets safe from power spikes. You also get built-in overload protection.

Keep in mind, your table needs to have a clampable edge to use this gadget, and the tabletop shouldn't be thinner than 0.6 inches or thicker than 1.8 inches. The Anker Nano Power Strip costs $70 and is available in two colors. It has also garnered a pretty solid average buyer rating of 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon. Shoppers are happy with its ability to declutter your space and its sleek as well as compact design. That said, there are some complaints of receiving defective units, the lack of a power switch, and a short power cable.