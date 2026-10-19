Can You Use AMD And NVIDIA GPUs In The Same PC?

When it comes to GPU cards, there are pretty much two companies to consider: AMD and NVIDIA, or "team red" and "team green" to their devoted fanbases. But you don't really have to choose, and can, in fact, use cards from both companies in the same machine. All you need is the correct PCIe x16 lanes on their motherboard and a PSU with enough power delivery. The downside is that they don't directly work together, and the days of NVIDIA SLI and AMD CrossFire are truly dead.

So why even do it? I found a great use for a secondary budget GPU to offload frame generation in games with the help of the Lossless Scaling app. Your monitor plugs into this secondary GPU handling frame generation, freeing up the stronger card to render the game itself.

In my setup, I used a AMD Radeon RX 9070XT for rendering, then a $100 RX 550 GPU to handle Frame Generation via Lossless Scaling. I could also do this with my NVIDIA RTX 5090 thanks to both cards operating separately, with frame generation workloads being organized via LSFG. Surprisingly, AMD GPUs actually outperform NVIDIA cards when handling Lossless Scaling frame generation with only around 11ms latency, which is around three times more responsive when compared to DLSS 3.

This approach does have its limits. First, it primarily benefits older GPUs. Two GPUs working together have to work through communication bottlenecks to effectively increase performance. Modern cards, like the RTX 5090 running DLSS 4.5/5, has enough power and speed to do this natively, and faster than a two-card setup would work.

The second issue with running two GPUs is cooling. It's hard enough to keep one system cooled with a single GPU in its chassis, so when you add a second, it really becomes a thermal and power headache waiting to happen.