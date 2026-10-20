Is There Any Point In Buying A Radio In 2026?

Picking up a radio in the 2020s might sound like a weird thing to do. After all, lots of us power through our commutes listening to music and podcasts with the help of an Android Auto or CarPlay infotainment system, or a janky Bluetooth-to-tape cassette adapter. It's not like there are a lot of good alternatives, either, as broadcast industry continues to cut investments in new entertainment, and consolidate instead. But there is one major reason to buy a radio: It might be the only thing keeping you connected during a disaster.

Radio waves can blast far further than cell signals, meaning any radio can pick up AM, FM, or dedicated weather broadcasts, even if the nearest towers are many miles away. Those broadcasts can blare an alarm when your area is under a severe weather watch, or send you a warning about more information to come.

They don't have to just be for emergencies, either. Some government agencies even broadcast weather and traffic information for hikers and campers in California's Yosemite National Park.

But they're especially helpful during natural disasters. Radio broadcasts were vital links in mountainous North Carolina during the landfall and aftermath of Hurricane Helene in 2024. Residents even called in to a local station to relay pleas for help. When the lights go dark, the roads get washed out, and the cell towers go down, all you need to stay informed is a weather radio and just enough clear air between you and a station's transmitter.