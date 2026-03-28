Do All Cars With Apple CarPlay Also Have Android Auto?

CarPlay and Android Auto are the most popular operating systems for drivers who want to integrate their phones with their vehicles. Unlike smartphones that run either Android or iOS, car owners usually get infotainment systems that can work with both CarPlay and Android Auto. In fact, it has practically become a convention that if a vehicle supports one of those operating systems, it will likely support the other. It's a convenience factor for drivers and passengers alike, as there may be a need to use either type of phone with the car audio system over the life of the vehicle. Still, though most carmakers support both options, this is not true for all brands. It's always better to ask when buying a new vehicle rather than just assuming it will have both.

CarPlay has been around since 2014, when Apple partnered with Kia and Ferrari to offer this experience in at least some Soul and FF models. Google introduced Android Auto in 2015, but each of the services only became widely adopted a few years later. The list of cars with CarPlay really started to boom around 2016, and Android Auto wasn't far behind. Now, almost a decade since these infotainment tie-ins became popular among customers and carmakers, it seems odd when a brand refuses to offer these options. After all, even companies that said they would never tie in with CarPlay, like Tesla, are now reportedly planning to offer this experience to their customers in a future software update...but not Android Auto.