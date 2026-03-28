Do All Cars With Apple CarPlay Also Have Android Auto?
CarPlay and Android Auto are the most popular operating systems for drivers who want to integrate their phones with their vehicles. Unlike smartphones that run either Android or iOS, car owners usually get infotainment systems that can work with both CarPlay and Android Auto. In fact, it has practically become a convention that if a vehicle supports one of those operating systems, it will likely support the other. It's a convenience factor for drivers and passengers alike, as there may be a need to use either type of phone with the car audio system over the life of the vehicle. Still, though most carmakers support both options, this is not true for all brands. It's always better to ask when buying a new vehicle rather than just assuming it will have both.
CarPlay has been around since 2014, when Apple partnered with Kia and Ferrari to offer this experience in at least some Soul and FF models. Google introduced Android Auto in 2015, but each of the services only became widely adopted a few years later. The list of cars with CarPlay really started to boom around 2016, and Android Auto wasn't far behind. Now, almost a decade since these infotainment tie-ins became popular among customers and carmakers, it seems odd when a brand refuses to offer these options. After all, even companies that said they would never tie in with CarPlay, like Tesla, are now reportedly planning to offer this experience to their customers in a future software update...but not Android Auto.
Not all carmakers support both CarPlay and Android Auto
Electric carmaker Polestar offered integration for both operating systems in its Polestar 2 lineup, but if you get a Polestar 4, it only supports CarPlay natively, though you can log in to the Android Automotive infotainment system through your Google account. Between 2017 and 2020, many Toyota and BMW vehicles also lacked Android Auto integration. While these companies eventually started to support both options, the very recent 2025 Toyota GR Supra doesn't include Android Auto.
Likewise, GM used to offer both experiences to users, but now it's creating its own infotainment system that ties in with Google, but only with an OnStar subscription as an add-on. Unlike CarPlay and Android Auto, where your phone is the brain, the GM system is its own thing, and the carmaker plans to eventually nix both Android Auto and CarPlay options for its vehicles.
But even as GM runs from Android Auto and CarPlay, Tesla is reportedly planning to add CarPlay as a second screen in its vehicles after avoiding both operating systems for years. If that turns out to be accurate, running CarPlay on a Tesla will be like running Windows on a Mac, as the original experience will still be available if you want it, but you'll be able to enjoy the perks of Apple's system on top of the Tesla experience. However, if you're still waiting for Rivian to offer a similar integration, you should know that its CEO continues to be very loud (and proud) about not planning to add CarPlay to its vehicles. And neither Tesla nor Rivian supports Android Auto.
Always ask about CarPlay and Android Auto before buying a vehicle
While the adoption of CarPlay and Android Auto continues to grow, it's always important to double-check whether the vehicle you're about to buy supports these technologies. After all, even some manufacturers who are pulling back from the Apple and Android services still offer some hope. General Motors, for example, plans to support CarPlay and Android Auto in its gas-powered vehicles for a while as they move toward a phased rollout of its own infotainment system by 2028.
Users can also check Apple's vehicle compatibility page or Google's. That said, even if your vehicle doesn't support these technologies, you could add a standalone CarPlay or Android Auto screen to it, one of a few cheap ways to turn your old ride into a smart car. Another important piece of advice, whether you're buying a new or used vehicle, is to take the car for a test drive and see how the infotainment display responds to your phone. After all, this has become such an important part of the driving experience that if something doesn't work well, you can at least consider another option.