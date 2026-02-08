The 4 Cheapest Ways To Turn Your Car Into A Smart Car

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Replacing your old car with a new one can be an expensive affair, and depending on how old your model is, you may not even get good resale value. But if the only reason you're considering an upgrade is because you're craving modern features like touchscreens, voice controls, smartphone apps, and camera assistance, you don't have to spend thousands of dollars on a new car. There are plenty of useful and affordable gadgets that work with older vehicles and give them smart car functionality without burning a hole in your pocket.

However, with hundreds of options available on the market — and multiple versions within the same product categories — it can be difficult to know which ones are actually worth buying. To help you out, we've put together a list of the best and most affordable smart upgrades you can make for your car. Our choices include a backup camera, a tire pressure monitoring system, a digital speedometer HUD, and a portable wireless CarPlay or Android Auto screen.

According to our research, these gadgets can significantly improve both driver and passenger convenience by enabling hands-free navigation, music, and calls. They also enhance safety by making parking easier, helping you monitor tire health, and reducing distractions to help keep your eyes on the road. The best part? All of them are available on Amazon and are priced under $100.