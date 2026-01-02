You Can Add Apple CarPlay To Your Car With This 'Plug And Play' Wireless Accessory

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple CarPlay is a simple and intuitive way to mirror many of your iPhone's apps and features to your vehicle's infotainment system. Thanks to Siri voice commands, you can send texts, search for destinations, and control your house's smart thermostat completely hands-free. There are numerous tips and tricks for getting the most out of Apple CarPlay, but what if you own a car or truck that doesn't support the infotainment platform?

Sure, you can download a free app that lets you mimic Apple CarPlay in any vehicle, but if you don't want your mobile device carrying a heavier workload, products like the Paslda 7-inch HD Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Touchscreen can be useful.

Scoring 4.1 out of 5 stars on Amazon based on nearly 3,000 reviews, the Paslda Touchscreen is a standalone device powered by your vehicle's 12-volt to 24-volt DC outlet. Once it's installed, all you have to do is pair your iPhone to get a complete CarPlay interface. The touchscreen supports up to 1080p high-definition images, and several Amazon reviewers praised the display's bright and clear visuals. For audio playback, the device has built-in speakers, but it also comes with an auxiliary cable and output. As long as your vehicle has an auxiliary input, you'll be able to connect the Paslda to your car's speaker system. For cars with no auxiliary ports, the device also comes with an FM transmitter that sends audio when you tune your vehicle's radio to the appropriate station.