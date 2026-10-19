An Unexpected Alzheimer's Treatment Could Be In The Air We Breathe Everyday

The researchers studied 12 participants who varied in their levels of brain health, with some of having completely healthy brains and others having mild impairment. The participants were asked to wear a breathing mask which switched between delivering regular air to high levels of carbon dioxide about every 35 seconds over the course of 30 minutes. While this was happening, the participants' brains were scanned. Blood samples were also taken both before and after the trial.

The research found that in the participants with high levels of tau, this treatment reduced how much of it was in the brain to bring it to levels considered normal and healthy. The blood samples also turned up something interesting. Another protein, beta-amyloid, had increased for all of the study's participants, meaning the carbon dioxide treatment also improved this aspect of brain health.

Studies on Alzheimer's have continued to shed light on the complexities of the disease, like the 2025 study that revealed how the brain's neurons impact the spread of Alzheimer's. While this single-time carbon dioxide treatment did show temporary improvement, it took less than an hour for the tau levels to go back to what they were prior to the treatment.