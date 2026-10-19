An Unexpected Alzheimer's Treatment Could Be In The Air We Breathe Everyday
Over 7 million people are living with Alzheimer's in 2026, a disease that primarily impacts older adults. Alzheimer's symptoms typically begin with trouble remembering things but can quickly develop into confusion, disorientation, being confrontational and suspicious of family and friends, and even trouble walking and swallowing. It currently has no cure, and can be fatal. While scientists work on learning more about this devastating disease – including if its impact may be reversible — a new study found a promising treatment with the daily air we breathe.
The study found that intermittently inhaling high doses of carbon dioxide helps to clear out the proteins in the brain that cause Alzheimer's disease. In a way, the treatment mimics the same brain healing and cleaning that happens when you sleep. It is linked to the brain's glymphatic system, which dilates and constricts blood vessels to remove waste. By breathing in high levels of carbon dioxide, it forces that same type of activity in the brain to try to supply more oxygen. The prelimanary results were presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in July 2026 and provide some hope for those living with this disease or those worried about developing it.
Details of carbon dioxide treatment for Alzheimer's patients
The researchers studied 12 participants who varied in their levels of brain health, with some of having completely healthy brains and others having mild impairment. The participants were asked to wear a breathing mask which switched between delivering regular air to high levels of carbon dioxide about every 35 seconds over the course of 30 minutes. While this was happening, the participants' brains were scanned. Blood samples were also taken both before and after the trial.
The research found that in the participants with high levels of tau, this treatment reduced how much of it was in the brain to bring it to levels considered normal and healthy. The blood samples also turned up something interesting. Another protein, beta-amyloid, had increased for all of the study's participants, meaning the carbon dioxide treatment also improved this aspect of brain health.
Studies on Alzheimer's have continued to shed light on the complexities of the disease, like the 2025 study that revealed how the brain's neurons impact the spread of Alzheimer's. While this single-time carbon dioxide treatment did show temporary improvement, it took less than an hour for the tau levels to go back to what they were prior to the treatment.
What could carbon dioxide treatment mean for the future of Alzheimer's?
While this study did not show an immediate long-term impact, it is intriguing. Questions have been raised on how this could help if someone did it regularly. Would it heal the brain? Would it prevent Alzheimer's? Would there be any side effects or other risks involved in regularly inhaling that much carbon dioxide? What was found in this study would need to be replicated, expanded to a larger group, and studied more extensively to find the answers.
Current treatments for Alzheimer's are only effective in slowing its impact. Common treatments include taking medication and IV infusion therapy. Its easy to see how this carbon dioxide treatment would be more appealing, as it is non-invasive. It's too early to say if it would have side effects or risks the same way medication does, however. There have also been studies about a sleeping pill helping to prevent Alzheimer's.
While the development of Alzheimer's is complex, there are things you can do to lessen your chances of getting this disease. These include staying physically active, eating plenty of fruits and vegetables, reducing the intake of unhealthy sweets and red meats, being social, and keeping your brain engaged through stimulating activities.