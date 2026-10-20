Angelina Jolie's Sci-Fi Action Movie Based On A Comic Book Won Over Critics

Deviating from source material is always a gamble, and if they're not careful, it can damn a project before it even arrives. Stephen King famously wasn't a fan of "The Shining," and once upon a time, Nicolas Cage and Tim Burton's unfinished "Superman Lives" considered the prospect of the Man of Steel never flying in the film. Thankfully, "Wanted" was just that much of an indie comic book by Mark Millar, so the movie changed things up massively from the original source.

In the original graphic novel, the story was set in a world where a massive war between superheroes and supervillains took place, and the latter won, ruling the planet in secret. Regardless of the story that made it to the screen, critics lapped up Bekmambetov's action-packed movie, which earned a commendable 71% on Rotten Tomatoes. Kyle Smith of the New York Post (via RT) called it "A 12-armed heavy-metal drummer of a movie, kicking and flailing through two hours of impossible. The car chase of the year."

Richard Roeper said "Wanted" is "made for fans of films that really just want to see some great visuals, some amazing sequences and some terrific performances." With a $75 million budget, the film earned an impressive $342.5 million, nudging Universal to consider a sequel. Unfortunately, years passed, and the creative gears didn't turn as quickly as they could've, perhaps proving that regardless of the critical and audience reception, a second visit to this world wasn't so wanted, after all.