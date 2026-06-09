5 Great Movies That You Probably Didn't Know Were Based On Comics

If anyone tells you that comic book movies only consist of folks in capes and costumes flying around the screen, you are absolutely permitted to give a well-deserved eye roll in response. Hollywood has shown on multiple occasions that there really is more to comic book movies than dark knights, wall-crawlers, and rag-tag teams that are some kind of suicide squad.

Believe it or not, some of the best comic book movies we've been given have been ones hiding in plain sight, and we've got five favorites that you should absolutely watch if you've not seen them already. From assassins to father-and-son road trips to top-secret organizations with their own theme tune, we've got a great little watchlist of movies that made no effort to show the world their true origin stories.

The ones that came off the shelf and had a life of their own already, and thanks to some great direction and incredible performances, found a new one onscreen. To start things off, we're going to recommend a gangster movie that coincidentally starred a young Superman in his first role, who had a hero of his own in the form of Tom Hanks.