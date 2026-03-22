A '90s Will Smith Techno Thriller Movie Is More Relevant Now Than Ever

Back when one of the riskiest things in Will Smith's acting career was "Wild Wild West," he still managed to become the biggest movie star on the planet. Stamping the former "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" on a poster guaranteed huge success, even though at this point he rarely challenged the acting muscles the world would soon see he could flex. Thankfully, he finally risked it in 1998, when director Tony Scott took the star of one of the best alien invasion movies ever, "Independence Day," and cast him in a star-studded thriller that still resonates today.

"Enemy of the State" was regarded as one of Smith's most intense and demanding roles at the time, portraying a more mature hero rather than a wisecracking one who laughs in the face of aliens. Here, he is Robert Clayton Dean, a labor lawyer who finds himself caught in a conspiracy involving the murder of a U.S. congressman and government coverup. What follows is an advanced game of cat and mouse as Dean realizes just how much he's being monitored. This offers a terrifying insight into the level of surveillance, giving us a glimpse of the omnipresent eye that none of us can escape in today's world.