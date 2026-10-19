Android Users Find Google Is Quietly Linking Your Phone Number To Different Accounts

Android owners may want to check their Settings, as Google is now linking their phone numbers to a Google accounts that are signed-in on the device. If you have any additional Google accounts signed in to your Android device for whatever reason, Google Play Services automatically verifies your phone number and links it to all the accounts that are signed-in on the device. Google confirms this behavior in its support documentation and says its for security, but it may change how you might think about your data and whether or not Google searches were actually private, for example.

Spotted by user Nanosinx in the r/Android subreddit (per TechRadar), the post states that users should check their email for any messages from noreply-phone-verification@google.com. Nanosix says that Google Play Services appears to be adding information including "SIM card identifiers and device metadata" without clear prompting for the user. The email then informs users once the syncing has already been completed. Fortunately, there are steps to disable this syncing, though removing the information from additional Google accounts takes a bit more work.

Considering a phone number can be tied directly to your account, users across Reddit are irritated by the situation, to say the least. Reports also suggest that those using GrapheneOS may also experience the issue if Google Play Services are installed. To worsen matters, some users are also reporting that the disabling of this auto-syncing may not go as planned. If you're the type that wants your personal information removed from Google web searches, then you may want to keep an eye on Google's Phone number verification.