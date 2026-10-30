How Long Do Smart Home Sensors Last?

Smart home sensors make your devices even smarter, allowing them to track things like movement and air quality. There are many kinds of smart sensors, including ones that can detect water leaks, plus there are plenty of clever uses for smart sensors around the house that can automate tasks and protect your home. Some models can even serve multiple purposes, such as the Aqara FP300, which BGR's review calls "an excellent all-in-one sensor for the DIY smart home."

How long your smart sensor will last depends on what kind of sensor it is, whether it's exposed to extreme temperatures, and the quality of the product itself. For example, a motion sensor that's constantly on and in a high-traffic area is bound to wear out sooner than a water leak detector that rarely activates. Aqara says customers can expect its sensors to last 3–7 years and rarely need new batteries, even though many manufacturers advertise only around two years of battery life. Others make more ambitious claims, like Nexelec, which says service life for the ATMO+ 10-in-1 device is at least 10 years, and Disruptive Technologies, which claims that its motion sensors can last up to 15 years.

In practice, battery life tends to be a bit lower than advertised. A test by SmartHome Automate found that various products, including several from Aqara, fell short of their promised battery life. It's also worth noting that these products haven't been around all that long, so it's impossible to verify whether sensors that can supposedly last over 10 years actually do so.