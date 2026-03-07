7 Clever Uses For Smart Sensors Around The House

How cool would it be to have a map of your home following everyone's location? That's exactly what the Bermuda BLE project aims to do using Bluetooth trilateration with low cost ESP32 hobby development boards. It's slightly less dystopian than CCTV inside your home, but handy if you have a big house and lots of kids (or animals!).

Take this a step further by making a floorplan of your smart home into an interactive dashboard, so that every light can be controlled by tapping on the map, and rooms light up to reflect the current status.

If you only want to know when a room is occupied and not necessarily who is in it, consider mmWave presence sensors instead. Motion sensors can be useful around the home, but they're a very blunt instrument that will only trigger once when someone moves. If they sit down and watch TV, it won't trigger again. After an initial room scan, mmWave presence sensors can detect motion as small as someone breathing. They're more like tiny close-range radar systems.

The small downside to this is sheer cost: mmWave sensors can run up to $50 each. The Aqara FP300 is our pick, offering both presence, light, humidity, and temperature sensors in one small Matter-compatible package. That's a lot of useful data for other automations.