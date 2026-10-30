Glenn Close Starred In An Acclaimed Sci-Fi Horror Movie That's Streaming For Free

If you've been a horror fan long enough, zombie films can easily feel ubiquitous since their frequent resurgence seems never-ending. The subgenre has become so diluted over the past few decades that it really takes a unique approach to make a movie that doesn't feel like a dime-a-dozen offering in the sea of dystopian narratives replete with mindless undead monsters hungry for human flesh. Occasionally, there are great examples like HBO's "The Last of Us" series or the 2017 Japanese horror comedy "One Cut of the Dead" that reinvigorate the genre to some degree. Yet, since the land of zombie flicks is so overpopulated, it's easy to miss smaller-scale gems like Colm McCarthy's 2016 "The Girl With All the Gifts" — now streaming for free on Tubi and Pluto TV.

U.K. filmmakers often approach this subject differently — see Danny Boyle's "28 Days Later" films — compared to their American contemporaries, and McCarthy's feature is no exception. While as much a zombie movie as any other, his picture focuses on kids who were infected in the womb, retaining both their human selves and the vicious creatures they become around normal people when their hunger takes over.

Based on Mike Carey's novel of the same name, "The Girl With All the Gifts" takes place in the near future at an army base after an infection has eviscerated most of humanity (turning them into animalistic monsters called "the hungries"). Here, we see a group of imprisoned children observed and experimented on by scientists (led by Glenn Close's Dr. Caldwell) and educators (like Gemma Arterton's empathetic Ms. Justineau) in hopes of getting closer to a cure. Melanie (Sennia Nanua) is the brightest of them all, and when the base is swarmed by the hungries, she becomes the last hope for a small group of survivors.