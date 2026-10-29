3 Phones Made It On Time's Best Of 2026 List, But One Of Them Is Weirder Than The Rest
It's been a wild year for tech, and Time magazine's list of Best Inventions of 2026 may provide evidence that folks are yearning for the old days. The list itself covers a variety of devices from different fields of the tech world, but three different cellphones made the list. Enthusiasts likely won't be surprised at two of the names that appear, but the third — a phone purposely built to lack many of today's modern features — may be unexpected.
Along with the iPhone Duo and the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra making Time's list, users may be surprised to see the Dumbphone 2 has made the cut. Featuring a UI and clamshell design that looks like it came from the turn of the millennium, the Dumbphone 2 intentionally strips the user of anything the company doesn't consider essential, including social media. It may not have the brightest screen or flashiest specs, but for those growing tired of the modern internet, it can offer a digital cleanse of sorts — so long as you know if a minimalist phone is right for you.
The Dumbphone 2 isn't going to feature a foldable screen that may or may not crack on its first day (looking at you, iPhone Duo), or a plethora of features like you may find in the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. But it does come with a $20 price tag (provided you get a service plan that starts at $15.99 per month and comes with unlimited calls and text), and it offers a camera, access to music streaming, and even the classic "Snake" game. It's not bleeding-edge tech, but those who need a bit of a digital break may just find themselves agreeing with Time magazine.
What is the dumbest smartphone?
The Dumbphone 2 may be one of 2026's best inventions according to Time, but today's market features plenty of devices that purposely remove modern capabilities. Ultimately, what makes one "dumb phone" better than the next is really what you're trying to get from it. The Dumbphone 2 purposely keeps third-party apps limited to just basics like ride shares, music streaming, Signal, and WhatsApp. However, some dumb phones do take things a step further, such as the Mudita Kompakt, which uses an E Ink screen to offer "a distraction-free digital experience."
For those who still want something of a smartphone experience, the Unihertz Jelly series focuses on incredibly small hardware that can help quell doomscrolling. Naturally, we also know plenty of minimalist Android phones should someone want to explore dumb phones further. Along with offering users a break from social media, dumb phones are also typically cheaper, have a high nostalgia factor, and can also offer more security for those who fret about constantly feeding data into the machine that is the modern internet.
The iPhone Duo and the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may be technological marvels — even if the iPhone Duo's hinge is accidentally cracking some screens and the S26 has possible display issues among certain users — but Time making the Dumbphone 2 one of the best inventions of 2026 speaks volumes about how people may be feeling about modern technology in general. For those who are looking for a break from digital noise while still having a modicum of access to the world, it's good to know there are modern smartphone options that can have them living like it's 2008 all over again.