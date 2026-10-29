3 Phones Made It On Time's Best Of 2026 List, But One Of Them Is Weirder Than The Rest

It's been a wild year for tech, and Time magazine's list of Best Inventions of 2026 may provide evidence that folks are yearning for the old days. The list itself covers a variety of devices from different fields of the tech world, but three different cellphones made the list. Enthusiasts likely won't be surprised at two of the names that appear, but the third — a phone purposely built to lack many of today's modern features — may be unexpected.

Along with the iPhone Duo and the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra making Time's list, users may be surprised to see the Dumbphone 2 has made the cut. Featuring a UI and clamshell design that looks like it came from the turn of the millennium, the Dumbphone 2 intentionally strips the user of anything the company doesn't consider essential, including social media. It may not have the brightest screen or flashiest specs, but for those growing tired of the modern internet, it can offer a digital cleanse of sorts — so long as you know if a minimalist phone is right for you.

The Dumbphone 2 isn't going to feature a foldable screen that may or may not crack on its first day (looking at you, iPhone Duo), or a plethora of features like you may find in the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. But it does come with a $20 price tag (provided you get a service plan that starts at $15.99 per month and comes with unlimited calls and text), and it offers a camera, access to music streaming, and even the classic "Snake" game. It's not bleeding-edge tech, but those who need a bit of a digital break may just find themselves agreeing with Time magazine.