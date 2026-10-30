How Much Would It Cost To Max Out The New OLED MacBook Pro? It's Staggering

If you're asking this question, then it probably means this machine is not for you. Since Apple offers unified memory built in to its own processors, users can only choose the setup of their machine once. For example, if you order the laptop with 24GB of RAM, this is what you'll get for the rest of your computer's life since you can't upgrade it. Regarding storage, a cheaper solution would be getting an external SSD drive, since other companies don't charge as much for storage as Apple does. Apple also doesn't let users upgrade the amount of built-in storage on their devices either.

For someone maxing out a new MacBook Pro, they're getting one of the best machines in the market for video editing, coding, running giant local AI models, creating with 3D models, and other complex workflows. With up to 18 core CPU, featuring 12 performance cores and 6 super cores, it's been optimized for power efficient, multithreaded workloads with up to 30% faster performance than the previous chip. The LLM prompt processing is 4x faster with the M5 Max chip with up to 50% increase in graphics performance. Finally, the M5 Max can support up to 614GB/s of memory bandwidth. Another important upgrade from the M4 generation is 2x faster SSD speeds, meaning that accessing data on the computer is faster than ever.

Apple still sells its existing MacBook Pro models with the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, if horsepower is what you're looking for. You won't get the new display, lighter chassis, or glowing Apple logo on the lid, however. You can max the older model out for as much as $10,149 but with only 8TB of storage. That works out $400 cheaper than the OLED version of the equivalently configured model, for a laptop that "gets better" according to BGR's review.