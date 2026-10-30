Astronomers May Have Just Discovered A Bizarre Moon Unlike Any We Know

No one has ever confidently detected a moon outside of our solar system, but a team of astronomers led by Kevin Hoy might have just found the first one. The object orbits a brown dwarf in the CD-35 2722 system, about 73 light-years from Earth, and the findings were published in Nature back in July 2026.

Alice Zurlo, one of the astronomers who worked on the study, called it "the first plausible detection of an exosatellite." But, this celestial body isn't anything like the small, rocky moons in our own solar system. Instead, it appears to be a massive, gaseous body. In fact, the researchers note that the object is so massive it could be a planet. However, because it doesn't orbit a star specifically, its classification remains disputed.

Of course, studying far off objects like this is a lot more difficult than studying those closer to us. The moon that orbits Earth, for example, is much easier to study, as we can actually send physical spacecraft to it in a timely manner. This has allowed us to gather soil samples, which could even help researchers find something that could help humans live on the moon. With objects like the one in CD-35 2722, though, researchers have to work with data that can be a lot more ambiguous.