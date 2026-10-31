5 Best TV Shows To Watch After Prime Video's The Terminal List

Critics haven't always been kind to "The Terminal List," but viewers think otherwise. The series has been a massive hit for Amazon Prime Video, which is hardly surprising. "The Terminal List" caters to fans who like shows about heroes doing what they do best — and there are plenty of other shows just like it.

"The Terminal List" sees Chris Pratt play James Reece, a Navy SEAL who survives a deadly ambush and learns that his family has been murdered. His memories of the past are fragmented at best, but he soon finds out that the people he calls allies might be behind the conspiracy. Cue the mayhem as James seeks to unravel the mystery and get justice.

With that in mind, this list looks at other shows that involve heroes getting to the bottom of conspiracies and delivering justice to wrongdoers. Each series has its own flavor, but they all hang out in the same wheelhouse — and they are all awesome. So, here are five perfect shows for "Terminal List" fans.