5 Best TV Shows To Watch After Prime Video's The Terminal List
Critics haven't always been kind to "The Terminal List," but viewers think otherwise. The series has been a massive hit for Amazon Prime Video, which is hardly surprising. "The Terminal List" caters to fans who like shows about heroes doing what they do best — and there are plenty of other shows just like it.
"The Terminal List" sees Chris Pratt play James Reece, a Navy SEAL who survives a deadly ambush and learns that his family has been murdered. His memories of the past are fragmented at best, but he soon finds out that the people he calls allies might be behind the conspiracy. Cue the mayhem as James seeks to unravel the mystery and get justice.
With that in mind, this list looks at other shows that involve heroes getting to the bottom of conspiracies and delivering justice to wrongdoers. Each series has its own flavor, but they all hang out in the same wheelhouse — and they are all awesome. So, here are five perfect shows for "Terminal List" fans.
The Last Ship
If you're looking for a militaristic series with a sci-fi spin, "The Last Ship" should sail to the top of your watchlist. Produced by Michael Bay, it follows a U.S. Navy crew as they navigate a world that's been devastated by a pandemic. Each season sees the heroes face off against a different villain — ranging from dictators to terrorists — so expect a rogues' gallery of bad guys.
Like "The Terminal List," this Bay-produced post-apocalyptic series is unabashedly patriotic and action-packed. Fans of high-octane entertainment will have a blast with it, especially if they just want to switch off their brains and bask in that glorious Bayhem.
The action set-pieces are blockbuster in scale, and the story is all kinds of ridiculous — albeit told with just the right amount of straight-faced bravado. What's more, the stakes are even higher than the tides our heroes must sail through to save America — and that makes for exciting viewing. In short, "The Last Ship" is everything you could want from an action series associated with Michael Bay.
SEAL Team
Many action shows depict war in an exciting light, but "SEAL Team" takes a different approach. Sure, the action sequences will get your pulse racing, but the David Boreanaz-led series offers a more realistic take on combat and the relationships between soldiers.
"SEAL Team" follows the Bravo Team, a Navy SEAL unit that carries out dangerous missions across the globe. This brings them into contact with terrorists, militias, and more, so most episodes bring something fresh to the table. Bullets fly, but the CBS actioner is also interested in looking at the humans and the toll war takes on them.
Some jingoism is to be expected from shows like this, so "SEAL Team" might polarize viewers who aren't into patriotic shows. But it's still a CBS series — barring the final two seasons that moved to Paramount+ — meaning that it's accessible for the masses as a piece of commercial entertainment.
"The Terminal List" is another story about Navy SEALs that's notable for its realism regarding combat procedures and its psychologically complex characters. In fact, both shows would work perfectly as a double bill.
Homeland
Nothing beats a thriller where you don't know who to trust. This is one of the most exciting things about "Homeland," which follows a CIA agent affected by bipolar disorder who is tasked with protecting the United States from threats. But what happens when allies are potentially in cahoots with the enemy and there is no way to prove it? The game is on.
"Homeland" is an intense experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Claire Danes gives a sublime performance as the aforementioned CIA agent, bringing a vulnerability to the role that makes her character more than just another butt-kicking action hero. Like "The Terminal List," the Showtime series dabbles in conspiracies and cover-ups, but "Homeland" is more nuanced and morally complex than the Chris Pratt series.
Barack Obama is also a fan of the show, watching it in the Oval Office whenever he had downtime during his presidency. You know a political show is good when the commander in chief is a fan, but most people will share Obama's enthusiasm for this one. The early seasons are incredible, but "Homeland" is still entertaining when the quality declines.
Bodyguard
Picture this — a soldier is psychologically damaged after years of military service. He isn't valued by the country he swore to protect but he's still bound by duty. Sounds a lot like Chris Pratt's hero on "The Terminal List," right? However, "Bodyguard" protagonist David Budd (Richard Madden) can also relate to such experiences.
In this one, we follow David as he protects the U.K. Home Secretary, Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes), from threats, despite not being the biggest fan of politicians. However, he must put his military skills to good use again when terrorists start causing havoc, forcing David to get to the bottom of the mystery.
"Bodyguard" is nerve-wracking viewing, especially in extended scenes where David is forced to convince would-be bombers not to blow up trains full of people. The show doesn't present action for the sake of it either, as the explosive moments arrive when you least expect them — and they pack a punch. Add this one to your watchlist if you want to feel petrified.
Reacher
"Reacher" has been a massive streaming hit for Amazon Prime Video, and that's understandable. The Alan Ritchson-starring actioner is the ultimate show about a butt kicker doing what he does best. "Reacher" is perfect viewing for anyone who loves entertainment of the macho variety, and Ritchson is one of the best action stars of his generation.
Based on Lee Child's "Jack Reacher" novels, the story follows Ritchson's titular character — a former soldier — as he lays into bad guys and gets caught up in conspiracies. Fans of "The Terminal List" will find plenty to enjoy here, even though "Reacher" is pulpier than Chris Pratt's thriller series, which is much darker and more psychological.
"Reacher" boasts a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes, so it's clear that critics love the series. With four seasons currently available to stream, "Terminal List" fans have plenty of action-packed mayhem to sink their teeth into if they are looking for another fix of no-frills, butt-whopping chaos.