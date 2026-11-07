4 Essential Gadgets Drivers Should Buy Before Winter

While a jump starter is a good investment for any season, it becomes particularly important during the winter, as freezing temperatures can slow down the chemical reactions in your car battery and reduce its output. The Noco Boost X GBX45 is a widely liked portable jump starter. It's compact, has a rugged IP65 build, and is recommended for vehicles featuring up to 6.5 L gas and 4.0 L diesel engines. Although its peak current rating of 1,250 amps is pretty modest, it will do its job in most modern cars. Moreover, you get a total battery capacity of 31.82 watt-hours (Wh), which the company claims can deliver up to 6 jump starts on a single charge.

Among other highlights, the jump starter comes with a built-in reverse polarity safety feature and a boost mode that can help when the car battery is completely drained. You also get a 100-lumen flashlight and support for charging your phone or a mobile accessory at up to 60 watts in a pinch. The same charging speed is available for juicing up the jump starter as well.

It carries a price tag of $125 and has received an average buyer rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon, based on over 15,000 reviews. Shoppers share it comes pretty handy during the winter and can easily restart dead batteries. That said, some buyers noted getting units that didn't hold charge effectively or stopped working after just months of use. Experts from Car Magazine UK also have good things to say about it, and the only notable concern they note is the relatively short jumper cables. Still, the clamps can easily reach both battery terminals.