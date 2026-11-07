Are Any Nvidia GPUs Really Affordable In 2026? It's Complicated

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Nvidia GPUs, like many other PC components right now, are wildly overpriced due to the memory shortage created by AI data centers, rising production costs, and part shortages. Couple that with brand recognition and gamers who want to make use of DLSS, and you get prices that have inflated out of control. Building a PC with parts you source yourself simply isn't as viable nowadays. But if you're set on putting together your own PC in today's market, there are a few graphics cards to consider — not all of them are Nvidia.

If you want to stick with Team Green, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 is a solid entry-level card that comes in at a relatively reasonable price. It's also the second most popular discrete GPU according to Steam (behind the 5070), so there's a lot of community knowledge and support behind it. And if you're wondering about 30- and 40-series cards, many manufacturers don't carry them anymore, and those that do have them listed at comparable prices to the 50-series, making them an even worse value.

The RTX 5060 was introduced at an MSRP of $299, though it never really sold for that price. The most affordable deal we spotted is a PNY Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 at Best Buy for $449.99. PNY also offers the most affordable deal on the RTX 5060 Ti, with a price of $499.99 at Best Buy. The additional CUDA cores in the 5060 Ti are well worth an extra $50 if you want to future-proof your rig and dip your toes into 1440p gaming. There aren't many 5070s (and even fewer 5080s/5090s) in stock at major retailers, and those that are come in at nearly double the original $549 MSRP.