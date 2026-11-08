4 Ways To Get More Out Of Your Motorola Phone Camera

A smartphone camera can do more than just take basic pictures. With the right settings and features, it can help you create portraits with blurred backgrounds, take clearer night shots, photograph moving objects with clarity, make a subject stand out by preserving only its color, record video with a camcorder-like experience, and generally improve the camera experience. From dedicated shooting modes and manual camera control to AI features available on select models, Motorola phones offer a range of tools to make this possible.

Getting better photos doesn't always require a new phone or additional camera equipment. Knowing when to use HDR, how to adjust exposure, and how to tweak different settings can improve your results in different lighting conditions. Motorola's newer devices introduce features such as Moto AI's Group Shot and Signature Shot, which help capture group photos and maintain a consistent look across images. Of course, the available options depend on your Motorola model, so not every phone will include the same modes or AI tools. However, just a few thoughtful adjustments can give you greater control over how your images turn out.