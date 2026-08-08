5 Unlocked Motorola Phones You Can Buy For Less Than $300

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Motorola is one of the main companies selling unlocked phones for less than $300, an attractive price for users who want to save money. These models combine 5G connectivity, good battery life, and ample storage for anyone who wants to use the phone. In addition, since they are unlocked phones, you have more options available on your network.

Another advantage of having an unlocked phone is the freedom to switch carriers whenever a more compelling option becomes available. Since you are not limited to a specific contract, you can compare prices, coverage, and benefits and choose the best option among them, without needing to replace the device or wait for your contract to end. In fact, an unlocked device is one of the biggest perks of buying an Android phone directly from the manufacturer. So we separated the best options you can find in Motorola's catalog, whether you prioritize battery life or camera quality, but do not want to pay more than $300.