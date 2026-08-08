5 Unlocked Motorola Phones You Can Buy For Less Than $300
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Motorola is one of the main companies selling unlocked phones for less than $300, an attractive price for users who want to save money. These models combine 5G connectivity, good battery life, and ample storage for anyone who wants to use the phone. In addition, since they are unlocked phones, you have more options available on your network.
Another advantage of having an unlocked phone is the freedom to switch carriers whenever a more compelling option becomes available. Since you are not limited to a specific contract, you can compare prices, coverage, and benefits and choose the best option among them, without needing to replace the device or wait for your contract to end. In fact, an unlocked device is one of the biggest perks of buying an Android phone directly from the manufacturer. So we separated the best options you can find in Motorola's catalog, whether you prioritize battery life or camera quality, but do not want to pay more than $300.
Motorola Edge 2024
The 2024 Edge may not be the cheapest phone Motorola sells in the US, but it is still a great option for anyone looking for deals under $300. At Best Buy, for example, the device appears for $249. What makes it an excellent option for users is that Motorola Edge models are considered the company's premium line, so you get features not available in newer models.
Even though it is a 2024 phone, the Edge has a very competent camera set. In addition to the main sensor with better OIS, the 13MP ultrawide also serves as a macro camera, and the device still offers night mode, stabilization, and 4 K recording. It is a good option for anyone who wants to take better photos without spending much.
This version comes with a 6.55-inch curved pOLED screen, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, and 8GB of RAM, a combination that also gives the Motorola Edge 2024 more consistent performance compared to mid-range models. The model still offers 256GB of storage and a 5.000mAh battery, with 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.
Moto G Power 2025
It's possible to find the Moto G Power 2025 at US$ 199,99 at retailers, and although it uses the same chip as the Moto G 2025 and 2026, it offers 8GB of RAM instead of 4GB on the basic models. This advantage helps explain why Motorola ranks among the best and most affordable phone brands, since its phones are good for multitasking.
This model has an advantage in the screen and rear cameras as well. The 6.8-inch LCD panel keeps 120Hz, but uses Full HD+ resolution, while the Moto G 2025 and 2026 stay at HD+. The 50MP main camera has optical stabilization, along with an 8MP ultrawide with macro. The basic models use 2MP macro sensors, whereas the G 2026 features a 32MP front camera.
The 5.000mAh battery is smaller than the 5.200mAh cell in the Moto G 2026, but the Power adds 15W wireless charging, absent from the conventional models. It also offers IP68 and IP69 certifications, compared to IP52 on the G 2025, and splash resistance on the G 2026. So, for US$ 199,99, it delivers the most complete package, as long as the buyer accepts Android 15 out of the box and an upgrade up to Android 17.
Moto G 2026
At the edge of the $300 budget, the Moto G 2026 is one of the best Motorola phones you can find unlocked in stores. For a package focused on everyday use, it delivers a very consistent experience, as it comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In fact, this model is one of the few Android phones that comes with a microSD slot, which supports up to 1TB of extra storage.
In terms of screen, for $299, you need to give up OLED, but it delivers a 6.7-inch LCD that supports up to 120Hz and reaches 1,000 nits of brightness. In addition, the device also brings together a 50MP main camera, a 32MP front camera, speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a 5.200 mAh battery. This model also has about 16 hours of battery life and still comes with a Turbo Power charger.
It also comes with Android 16, and Motorola promises at least one major update, confirming Android 17 as its next version. In addition, security patches are only provided up to 2028, which is modest support but still predictable, given the manufacturer's history with this line. So, it works better for users who value price and daily performance more than long-term software support.
Moto G 2025
One of Motorola's strengths is that the company often makes more aggressive price cuts on its older devices when an updated version comes out. So, you can find the Moto G 2025 unlocked in stores for $169, making it one of the best budget Android phones. It makes sense for anyone who wants a simple phone without paying close to the $300 limit.
Under the hood, the device uses a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with the microSD support you still find in Motorola models. In addition, it has a 6.7-inch LCD screen that runs at 120Hz, good main cameras with a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 16MP front camera.
In terms of hardware, it is very similar to the Moto G 2026, with a smaller battery in this 2025 model. Software and camera are also inferior, but if you do not care about those two points and want a phone only for streaming and social media, the savings can add up.
How we picked the best unlocked Motorola phones under $300
In addition to the original conditions, we checked prices at major stores, such as Best Buy and Amazon, to ensure they were final and not temporary discounts. We also looked at the balance between hardware and daily use, focusing on models that offer useful functions for everyday tasks, such as good battery life and stable performance for social media and streaming.
Another point is that Motorola's revisions to its devices are less significant than those of the previous year's model. So, at first glance, a Moto G 2025 looks similar to the 2026 version, but that doesn't necessarily mean it offers the same experience, as small adjustments can still affect the phone's performance and user experience. So we looked at each model on its own merits, based on what it actually delivers for the price it commands.