5 Perks Of Buying Your Next Android Phone Straight From The Manufacturer
When you're in the market for a new Android phone, you need to do some digging on what fits your needs best. That's when you factor in all the rules you need to know before buying an Android device. However, once you're past the brand and model considerations and you've decided to get a specific device, there are various channels you can buy from. You can get it from the different carriers available in your area, from online marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and Best Buy, or you can even walk into a major electronics retailer.
Additionally, you can buy the phone from the manufacturer, as various companies do sell their models directly to consumers. Android smartphone brands such as Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, and Google do have store sections on their websites. You can simply place an order for any of the available models, and it'll be delivered to your doorstep. Alternatively, if you prefer the old-school way of a store walk-in, many manufacturers have physical stores at different locations where you can go try out their different devices before purchasing.
While you might even find the devices going for roughly the same price across all the avenues that you can get it from, buying straight from the manufacturer comes with some extra perks that you might miss out on if you use other channels. Manufacturers sell unlocked devices, offer exclusive deals, more customization, and give you direct support, among other benefits.
You can buy unlocked phones
One of the main advantages of purchasing a phone directly from the company is that you can buy it unlocked. For the uninitiated, an unlocked phone is one that can work on any carrier's network. Unlike buying a device from a specific provider like T-Mobile or Verizon that might be restricted to the carrier's network, a phone that is unlocked doesn't limit you to one specific network. You buy the phone as is, and then you choose the service provider of your choice.
Additionally, if at any moment you want to switch because your carrier is no longer as reliable as it used to be or maybe you've found a carrier with a cheaper plan, you can switch to a different one on a whim. Besides, some phone models do support two SIM cards or eSIMs (although those that have one SIM card slot and one eSIM are far too common), which means you can be connected to the network of two carriers at the same time and choose which one to use for which purpose.
The flexibility to switch carriers also means you can get a local SIM card when abroad to avoid paying a premium for international roaming charges. Another advantage of buying an unlocked phone is that it has a higher resale value in the used market since it isn't limited to a specific network.
Exclusive deals and discounts
When a new phone is launched, brands typically reveal the recommended retail price you should expect to buy the device for without any extra costs like taxes. So when you see Samsung launch the Galaxy S26 Ultra starting at $1,300 for the 256 GB model, that isn't the final price since U.S. prices don't include sales tax. Fortunately, immediately after a new device is launched, brands might offer some exclusive deals and bundles to entice users to buy directly from them instead of using other channels.
For example, when OnePlus opened pre-orders for the OnePlus 15, the company offered a special deal. You could either pick a OnePlus Watch worth $300, a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earbuds worth $180, a magnetic charger, or a magnetic case as a free gift when you pre-order the device. Some manufacturers might also offer introductory discounts on the price when launching a new device, as Motorola did by selling the 1 TB version of its Razr phone for $1,300, knocking $200 off the MSRP of $1,500 during the pre-order period.
Another good example is Samsung's Galaxy S26 series, for which you can get a $150 Samsung Credit for use in purchasing extra eligible gadgets from the company. Recently, Google also offered a $100 credit to spend in its store or the $129 Pixel Buds 2a earbuds for free to anyone who bought the newly launched Pixel 10a. So if you're keen on finding a great deal on a newly launched phone, then your best bet is to get it directly from the manufacturer, especially if you want to fully buy into its ecosystem.
More customization options
Another perk of buying directly from the manufacturer is that you can access more customization options. Usually, Android manufacturers sell their devices in different configurations and color options. A single device might have two, three, or even more color variants to pick from, and you can also pick your preferred memory and storage configuration from a couple of options. However, some companies make certain customization options exclusive to their official channels.
That way, if you want to get a phone in a certain color or even a storage option that isn't available at a carrier or at big-box stores, your best bet is to check the company's official website or store. The Galaxy S26 Ultra, for instance, is available in three storage configurations (256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB) and a total of six colorways. However, you can only get the phone in either Silver Shadow or Pink Gold if you order straight from Samsung's website because they are marked as the company's online-exclusive colors.
Phones have less bloatware
No one likes their new Android phone to come preloaded with a bunch of apps that they'll never use, yet they can't easily uninstall them. That's what's called bloatware, and when you buy a device from a carrier, you'll typically find more apps that are preinstalled, which you wouldn't find if you bought directly from the phone maker. This is because cellular providers usually install a couple of apps on top of what the manufacturer provides, such as carrier-specific ones.
For instance, on a phone bought from AT&T, you'll find a couple of its apps like AT&T Cloud, AT&T Device Help, and AT&T ActiveArmor. To make matters worse, it also installs apps and games from different companies it has partnered with. That's why you might also find apps like Monopoly Go and Candy Crush on your new device. Some service providers, like T-Mobile, will even bombard you with notifications to install unnecessary apps or trick you into installing them months or even years down the line.
But when you buy an unlocked device straight from the brand, you don't have to worry about such issues. Instead, you get a cleaner user experience than if you had bought the device from a carrier. And, yes, this isn't to say that Android phone makers don't preload some apps on your behalf – they also do, but you'll find less bloatware than if you buy from a network provider.
Direct customer support and easier returns
Buying straight from the brand also ensures that you get direct support in case something goes wrong with the device. In addition to that, contacting your brand's customer support team is better than relying on those from third parties, as they're likely to be more knowledgeable about the device, thus solving your issues faster. Furthermore, you're more likely to get faster help from manufacturers than, say, a mobile phone carrier, since they likely receive a higher call volume on a single day for various issues like cellular plans, network outages, and more.
For example, if you buy a smartphone from Samsung, the company will offer you direct warranty and support, so you don't have to use a third party at any point. Besides, getting your next device from the manufacturer will also make it easier for you to return the phone if the need arises. This is because, unlike third-party channels that might be selling the same phone, a manufacturer will typically offer the most customer-friendly return policies.