5 Perks Of Buying Your Next Android Phone Straight From The Manufacturer

When you're in the market for a new Android phone, you need to do some digging on what fits your needs best. That's when you factor in all the rules you need to know before buying an Android device. However, once you're past the brand and model considerations and you've decided to get a specific device, there are various channels you can buy from. You can get it from the different carriers available in your area, from online marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and Best Buy, or you can even walk into a major electronics retailer.

Additionally, you can buy the phone from the manufacturer, as various companies do sell their models directly to consumers. Android smartphone brands such as Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, and Google do have store sections on their websites. You can simply place an order for any of the available models, and it'll be delivered to your doorstep. Alternatively, if you prefer the old-school way of a store walk-in, many manufacturers have physical stores at different locations where you can go try out their different devices before purchasing.

While you might even find the devices going for roughly the same price across all the avenues that you can get it from, buying straight from the manufacturer comes with some extra perks that you might miss out on if you use other channels. Manufacturers sell unlocked devices, offer exclusive deals, more customization, and give you direct support, among other benefits.