5 Budget Phones Still Worth Buying In 2026

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Upgrading your phone can be expensive, but it doesn't have to be. While the flagship phones from the likes of Samsung, Apple, and Google are usually the ones that grab everyone's attention, you don't need to splurge on any of the premium devices. That's because while flagship phones have never been more powerful or capable, you certainly don't need all those bleeding-edge specs on your phone for everyday use. Unfortunately, the ongoing memory crisis has forced companies such as Samsung to raise prices on various tech products, making shopping for budget phones challenging.

So if you have a budget of $600 or less to spend on your next smartphone, we're here to help. We have done extensive research and rounded up a list of models that we think are some of the best budget phones you can buy in 2026. The list is balanced, including devices from various major smartphone manufacturers and at different price points to make sure you have a device that not only fits in your budget but also meets your needs. You can read more about our selection process at the end of the article in the methodology section for further details.