Why The Samsung Galaxy A Series Is Cheaper Than The S And Z

Galaxy A-series phones are generally cheaper because they have less powerful processing and, as a result, are missing some features or don't perform as well with intensive tasks like gaming. They might be durable, but often use less strong materials in their builds. While some models might have the same battery size as a base Galaxy S series device, since the processor isn't as efficient, the battery might not last as long per charge. That said, if you're doing less intensive tasks with the phone, you might be able to extend the battery life. A-series phones usually don't have as many cameras or feature camera sensors with lower resolution.

As a comparison, for example, consider how the latest Samsung Galaxy S26 stacks up to the Galaxy A57. The Galaxy S26 has a smaller, higher-res, brighter, more durable screen along with a sleeker and lighter design. It is powered by a higher-end Snapdragon processor and has more RAM, while the U.S. version has more storage options. The Galaxy A25, a $300 Samsung phone Consumer Reports recommends buying, has a large, Eye Care-certified screen for reducing blue light, decent cameras, and a battery that can last for up to two days per charge. This makes it a high-quality, yet affordable phone that will be more than enough for average, everyday use, even if it isn't as ultra-powerful as S- and Z-series models.