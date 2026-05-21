The $300 Samsung Phone Consumer Reports Recommends Buying
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Samsung offers a robust lineup of phones at various price points. The Galaxy A25 falls at the lower end of the spectrum and gets high marks from Consumer Reports. There definitely are some cheap Android phones that are worth buying, and the Galaxy A25 may be one to consider at $300.
Price is one of the reasons that Consumer Reports rated the Galaxy A25 as one of the best smartphones of 2026. Consumer Reports' phone analysis took into account smartphone performance, including battery capabilities and the quality of the camera. The A25 was a recommended purchase for those looking for a high-quality smartphone at an affordable price.
When it comes to price, you can find Galaxy phones both cheaper and more expensive than the A25, and even with the A25, prices can vary based on the the model and memory capacity you purchase. On Amazon, you can get a Samsung Galaxy A17 5G phone for $200. However, there is also the much more expensive Galaxy S26+ for $1,000. The Galaxy A25 sits nicely on the lower end of the budget range. Note that the prices and products discussed here were available as of the time of writing.
Specifications and features of the Samsung Galaxy A25 phone
The Samsung Galaxy A25 has a 6.5-inch screen that comes designed for clarity with a 1080 x 2340 AMOLED display, and it reduces blue light for better eye comfort. In fact, the phone has been Eye Care Certified for blue light reduction. So if blue light is a concern for you, this certification might be appealing.
It is equipped with a 13MP front camera for your selfie needs and three back cameras for both standard, wide, and macro photography. The A25 captures video smoothly at 500Hz for a clean and clear picture. In terms of memory, you can choose from either 6GB or 8GB. It comes in four colors, which come down to three different shades of blue and a yellow version.
The battery has a two-day life before it will needs to be charged. It connects via USB-C, has dual SIM card slots, and is resistant to water, so you don't have to worry about losing it forever if you accidentally drop it in a puddle. Keep in mind that some specifics can vary based on the retailer you are purchasing the Galaxy A25 from, and there are perks of buying a Galaxy phone directly from Samsung itself.
What users think of the Samsung Galaxy A25
The Samsung Galaxy A25 has 4.4 out of five stars on Amazon with over 200 reviews. On Samsung's official website, it has the same star rating with 90 reviews. Users are happy with the phone's performance and how clear the screen's display is. Common features that get praise include battery life, camera, and $300 price point. Consumers also like being able to insert a second SIM card.
There are some complaints about the phone. Some users feel the battery gets very hot very quickly and can wear out sooner than they expected. Many of the negative reviews on Amazon have to do with problems with the way the product arrived, such as not including the features advertised. That is a general risk when purchasing things online, unfortunately.
Sometimes you can tell the difference between cheap and expensive Android phones, and sometimes you can't, depending on what you want out of your phone. This Samsung Galaxy A25 sits at the lower end of the price range while still offering great features and good power. With Consumer Reports recommending it, along with positive reviews from consumers, it is definitely a phone worth considering.