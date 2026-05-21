The $300 Samsung Phone Consumer Reports Recommends Buying

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Samsung offers a robust lineup of phones at various price points. The Galaxy A25 falls at the lower end of the spectrum and gets high marks from Consumer Reports. There definitely are some cheap Android phones that are worth buying, and the Galaxy A25 may be one to consider at $300.

Price is one of the reasons that Consumer Reports rated the Galaxy A25 as one of the best smartphones of 2026. Consumer Reports' phone analysis took into account smartphone performance, including battery capabilities and the quality of the camera. The A25 was a recommended purchase for those looking for a high-quality smartphone at an affordable price.

When it comes to price, you can find Galaxy phones both cheaper and more expensive than the A25, and even with the A25, prices can vary based on the the model and memory capacity you purchase. On Amazon, you can get a Samsung Galaxy A17 5G phone for $200. However, there is also the much more expensive Galaxy S26+ for $1,000. The Galaxy A25 sits nicely on the lower end of the budget range. Note that the prices and products discussed here were available as of the time of writing.