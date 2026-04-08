4 Perks Of Buying Your Galaxy Phone Directly From Samsung

Purchasing a new smartphone can be daunting, especially with so many models available from each brand. Take Samsung's Galaxy range, for example. When evaluating your options, you must ask yourself: Do you want to go all in on the latest Galaxy Ultra model or wait and compromise with the Fan Edition when it releases? It's a tough choice, and sometimes a really good deal can sway your decision. That's why patience and a little research sometimes pay off. It can sometimes look like you're getting the best deal, but you might not be. A nice discount at the carrier might not be worth it when you can get special bonuses by buying it directly from the manufacturer.

Samsung provides limited, and often highly competitive discounts, through the Samsung Shop app. Plus, you gain the freedom to own an unlocked phone when you buy directly from the manufacturer. Unlocked phones remove the carrier restrictions that are often applied. For one, an unlocked phone lets you use two SIM cards however you want; you can use a Mint Mobile SIM, then choose another slot for AT&T. Using different SIMs might be worth it since it saves you money down the line, especially if you travel internationally a lot. As well as potential savings, there are a number of additional perks you can enjoy when you buy your Galaxy phone directly from Samsung.