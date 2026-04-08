4 Perks Of Buying Your Galaxy Phone Directly From Samsung
Purchasing a new smartphone can be daunting, especially with so many models available from each brand. Take Samsung's Galaxy range, for example. When evaluating your options, you must ask yourself: Do you want to go all in on the latest Galaxy Ultra model or wait and compromise with the Fan Edition when it releases? It's a tough choice, and sometimes a really good deal can sway your decision. That's why patience and a little research sometimes pay off. It can sometimes look like you're getting the best deal, but you might not be. A nice discount at the carrier might not be worth it when you can get special bonuses by buying it directly from the manufacturer.
Samsung provides limited, and often highly competitive discounts, through the Samsung Shop app. Plus, you gain the freedom to own an unlocked phone when you buy directly from the manufacturer. Unlocked phones remove the carrier restrictions that are often applied. For one, an unlocked phone lets you use two SIM cards however you want; you can use a Mint Mobile SIM, then choose another slot for AT&T. Using different SIMs might be worth it since it saves you money down the line, especially if you travel internationally a lot. As well as potential savings, there are a number of additional perks you can enjoy when you buy your Galaxy phone directly from Samsung.
Exclusive trade-in benefits and offers
Samsung's trade-in program is quite comprehensive. The company accepts any device, regardless of condition, as long as it powers on and shows no battery damage. You'll still get at least the minimum amount of credit on offer, even if your device is over six years old. The trade-in credit is also instantly applied to any new device you purchase (you don't need to wait for the device to ship to Samsung).
But one of the biggest benefits of Samsung's trade-in program is the massive discounts you can get on new phones when they first launch. Samsung applies bonus top-ups if you trade in an old phone during a new flagship launch period. So if you would, for example, have received $300 for trading an old phone, you could get an extra $100 on top of that. However, the timing on these offers is restrictive and applies only to the newly promoted products. If you're a yearly upgrade phone user, trading in the previous year's model for the next one up is much easier than waiting for someone to buy your Galaxy phone secondhand.
More model and color options
Consumer choice is always important; you'll want to lay out every option before you click the buy button or head to the checkout. It turns out that shopping on Samsung can offer you exclusive options. For example, if you're snagging a Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, you'll see all the available colors, but only Pink Gold and Silver Shadow are available on the S26 Ultra at Samsung. But if you try to buy the same phone on Amazon, you'll only find Cobalt Violet, White, Sky Blue, and Black.
With that same example, you can find the 1TB model from Samsung, while the 256GB and 512GB models can be commonly found at other retailers (including Samsung). Previously, some retailers/carriers have offered the 1TB model, but stock on less popular models simply isn't guaranteed. That's why, if you're someone concerned with getting your ideal color and storage, you might want to check all your options before you commit to a specific retailer.
Access to unlocked Galaxy phones
When you purchase a new Galaxy phone, you have two choices: unlocked or carrier-locked. When you buy one directly from Samsung, the device comes unlocked, so you don't need to tie yourself down to a specific carrier — you can pick the plan and carrier you want. The tough part is that it does mean you have to pay upfront for the phone or finance it through one of Samsung's plans.
Carriers also tend to install bloatware on locked devices; you'll see this with the T-Life app by T-Mobile, Verizon App Manager, and a few more. Some of those apps are tricky to uninstall and may even require using Android Debug Bridge to remove them completely. You can avoid this headache by securing an unlocked phone over a carrier-branded one.
Another perk of buying an unlocked Galaxy phone is being able to swap your local SIM card for a prepaid one while you're traveling. Doing this lets you avoid awkward roaming fees you might incur if you pay for an international plan with your carrier. Plus, you can buy an unlocked Samsung device with dual SIMs, which lets you use two different cards (usually one physical and one e-SIM) to save on costs. For example, you could use one for data, and the other for essentials like calling/texting.
Immediately enroll in Samsung Care+
When you buy a new device directly from Samsung, you can add Samsung Care+ to your purchase. Although authorized retailers may offer a similar device protection option, it's not guaranteed and may not offer the same level of coverage. If you don't enroll in Samsung Care+ when you purchase a Galaxy phone, you have 60 days to add Samsung Care+ to your new device, and you may need to wait 25 days before you can officially enroll and use the services.
Samsung Care+ provides additional coverage if you're worried about device damage. Instead of having to always pay out of pocket for a screen repair, you can potentially get it for free if you're a subscriber to Samsung Care Plus with Theft and Loss. It's more about peace of mind since you're eligible for unlimited hardware repairs for an affordable fee. Some people find it worth it, depending on the device's expense, while others feel they can live without it.