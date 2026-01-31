The Best Time To Trade In Your Android Phone, According To Users
Trade-in prices don't follow a straight line, which makes it difficult to determine the best time to trade in an Android phone. That's because one of the common mistakes made when buying is failing to acknowledge that the price of a new device can vary substantially during the year. Prices may spike during some months when retailers need to hit some goals, but soften during promotions or when new models are released. If the goal is to trade in your phone to save money in the process, timing is one of the most important factors.
In the last few years, the best window to buy a new phone has been during the major launch seasons and holidays. When manufacturers like Samsung release new flagship models, they also often launch aggressive trade-in programs to push preorders and early upgrades, offering Android phones at discounted prices during this time. Also, the last few days in November and early December are filled with sales related to Black Friday, creating another ideal opportunity to trade in your old phone.
However, this can also be tricky for some, as each brand follows its own schedule of sales and releases. For example, Samsung's new flagship models are often released early in the year, while Google and other manufacturers release Android phones during the second half of the year. Depending on the manufacturer and model you're interested in, each one has a different window for trade-in offers.
The best value for trade-ins is during pre-order windows
According to Reddit post created by a mobile phone shop manager, one of the best times to find deals and do a trade-in of your old Android phone for a new model is during the pre-order phase of a release. During this time, most manufacturers will have promotions where you can give your old smartphone in exchange for credit to buy the newest release from them. Additionally, the value is better than the price you may get if you decide to sell it to another user.
For some users, another option is to look for trade-in promotions offered by major carriers, as they can sometimes provide higher credits than manufacturers. These offers often come as a part of specific campaigns and with certain conditions, such as longer commitments. However, they can be a fast track to buying one of the best Android phones available. Also, they commonly appear during the pre-order window for new models.
If you're interested in buying a new Android phone but you aren't dedicated to the most recent model, there is the option to wait a few months after the release. After this time, most of older and recent models will experience a drop in price.
Avoid the post-launch depreciation drop by timing your upgrade
If you're interested in selling your old device first to buy a new one, it's also important that how old is too old, as waiting can cause your phone to lose value. Unlike iPhones that can hold their price for a longer period of time, the same doesn't apply to Android phones, which tend to depreciate in price faster — especially when the upgraded version of an old model is available to buy in stores.
If you decide to wait for reviews or until the phone becomes widely available, you may quickly reduce your phone's resale or trade-in value. Once the new model officially hits store shelves, older Android devices tend to lose appeal almost immediately for many users as retailers and carriers shift their incentives toward the latest release. This means that the best way to avoid a big loss is to act early.
Finally, it is crucial to remember that perfect timing cannot completely salvage the value of a damaged device. Even during peak trade-in windows, the physical condition of your Android phone can influence the value that you receive. It's not always that companies offer promotions for receiving a device in any condition, making maintenance another important aspect of a trade-in.