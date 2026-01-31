The Best Time To Trade In Your Android Phone, According To Users

Trade-in prices don't follow a straight line, which makes it difficult to determine the best time to trade in an Android phone. That's because one of the common mistakes made when buying is failing to acknowledge that the price of a new device can vary substantially during the year. Prices may spike during some months when retailers need to hit some goals, but soften during promotions or when new models are released. If the goal is to trade in your phone to save money in the process, timing is one of the most important factors.

In the last few years, the best window to buy a new phone has been during the major launch seasons and holidays. When manufacturers like Samsung release new flagship models, they also often launch aggressive trade-in programs to push preorders and early upgrades, offering Android phones at discounted prices during this time. Also, the last few days in November and early December are filled with sales related to Black Friday, creating another ideal opportunity to trade in your old phone.

However, this can also be tricky for some, as each brand follows its own schedule of sales and releases. For example, Samsung's new flagship models are often released early in the year, while Google and other manufacturers release Android phones during the second half of the year. Depending on the manufacturer and model you're interested in, each one has a different window for trade-in offers.