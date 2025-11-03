What Does 'SIM Card' Actually Mean?

The first commercial SIM card was released in 1991 by German company Giesecke+Devrient, known today as simply G+D. In line with its full name, "Subscriber Identity Module," the original purpose of a SIM card was to authenticate a mobile phone owned by a subscriber to a particular mobile network. The first of which was a network provider in Finland.

SIM cards still serve this basic purpose, even after global adoption by just about every major mobile carrier. The SIM card in your phone is what allows it to perform vital functions, such as making calls or sending texts. The SIM card stores your phone number and details about your mobile plan. When you place a call, the SIM pings your mobile carrier to let them know, which in turn allows the carrier to check your data rates and update your bill, as well as impose fees if necessary. Without a SIM, you can't reach any mobile providers, and your phone can't place calls.

Modern SIM cards also store information from your general phone usage, including contacts and saved text messages. If you ever purchase a new phone, you can transfer the SIM card from your old device into the new one and import the old device's vital information, as well as keep your phone number. Before doing so, you should use the SIM card to check if your phone is carrier-locked, which makes the process a bit more complicated.