Is The Google Pixel 9a Still Worth Buying In 2026?
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I know a thing or two about budget smartphones, specifically those of the Pixel variety. The last smartphone I purchased was a used Pixel 6 Pro in 2024, and it's still my primary phone and main content creation tool. Before that, I had used Pixel 4XL, my all-time favorite smartphone ever released. I mention this because the Pixel 9a, Google's most overlooked smartphone, is a device that's on my radar for 2026. There is a lot to like about the Pixel 9a that makes it a great choice in 2026, especially for those looking for a solid budget device with flagship aspirations.
The Pixel 9a is selling on the secondhand market for around $300 to $350 on sites like Amazon and Back Market, and new for roughly $400 from Google itself. It's a great deal for those looking for an upgrade over an aging Android or Pixel device. And you'll be covered at least until 2032 in terms of support from Google. That's almost six more years of Android and security updates. And since Google is behind Android, your Pixel 9a will be the first in line for future OS updates and have the cleanest version of Android with no added layers sitting on top.
Why the Google Pixel 9s is a great choice in 2026
While the Pixel 10a is the latest budget offering from Google, starting at $500, the difference between the 9a and 10a in specs is minor. Both phones are essentially the same, both using the Tensor G4 chip, and most differences can easily be overlooked when saving over $100 new, and far more when shopping used. In terms of competition around the same price point, the Google Pixel 9a is comparable to or exceeds other budget-minded devices such as the Samsung S24 FE, the Motorola Moto G Stylus, and the iPhone 16e.
The iPhone 16e is the most interesting smartphone comparison, and one recommended for those already in the Apple ecosystem and upgrading from older iPhones. The Galaxy S24 FE is a great budget smartphone that edges out the Pixel 9a in specs, but Google's software optimization, computational photography, and lower price when buying new still make the Pixel 9a a solid choice. The Motorola Moto G Stylus is great for those requiring a larger screen and who love using a stylus, but the Tensor core of the Pixel 9a makes it better for gaming and multitasking.
The Pixel 9a will be competitive for years to come
There are a lot of new phones competing for the budget market with the likes of the Pixel 10a, the Galaxy S25 FE, and the iPhone 17e. These are all great smartphones in their own right, but at present, I wouldn't consider them budget-friendly to cash-strapped consumers. But one benefit of these devices is that they will help to drive down the price of the Pixel 9a. Many online also consider the Pixel 9a a flagship smartphone masquerading as a budget device.
It has enough power to handle all your daily tasks while providing a solid gaming experience. Any potential shortcomings as it ages will be offset by the Pixel software experience and long-term support that Google offers. The design is also stellar, losing the camera bump and featuring a coated plastic back that feels premium and won't shatter like glass. Some out there won't care for the larger bezels used on the Pixel 9a when compared to other smartphones. But as noted by the YouTube tech channel Everyday Legends, you might notice them, but you'll notice the extra money you saved in your bank account far more.