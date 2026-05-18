Is The Google Pixel 9a Still Worth Buying In 2026?

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I know a thing or two about budget smartphones, specifically those of the Pixel variety. The last smartphone I purchased was a used Pixel 6 Pro in 2024, and it's still my primary phone and main content creation tool. Before that, I had used Pixel 4XL, my all-time favorite smartphone ever released. I mention this because the Pixel 9a, Google's most overlooked smartphone, is a device that's on my radar for 2026. There is a lot to like about the Pixel 9a that makes it a great choice in 2026, especially for those looking for a solid budget device with flagship aspirations.

The Pixel 9a is selling on the secondhand market for around $300 to $350 on sites like Amazon and Back Market, and new for roughly $400 from Google itself. It's a great deal for those looking for an upgrade over an aging Android or Pixel device. And you'll be covered at least until 2032 in terms of support from Google. That's almost six more years of Android and security updates. And since Google is behind Android, your Pixel 9a will be the first in line for future OS updates and have the cleanest version of Android with no added layers sitting on top.