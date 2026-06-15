What's The Cheapest Motorola Phone Sold In The US And Is It Worth Buying?

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If you want to buy a cheap phone in the U.S., Motorola is one of the few mainstream companies you should check out, as it's become a trusty maker of affordable smartphones. The company's smartphone portfolio offers a variety of options, but the cheapest Motorola phone, the 2026 Moto G Play, is the one to get. Motorola took the wraps off the 2026 Moto G Play phone toward the end of 2025, priced at $180. Unfortunately, the company hasn't been immune to the ongoing memory crisis, caused in part by the rise of AI data centers, pushing up the price of all sorts of consumer gadgets.

The company revised the price to $250 in April, but despite that, the 2026 Moto G Play is still the cheapest Motorola phone sold in the U.S. This phone features a 6.7-inch HD+ (1,604 × 720 pixels resolution) LCD panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 to protect the screen against everyday accidents like drops. Under the hood is a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, 4 GB of memory, and a 5,200 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and a promise of up to two days of running time.

Motorola only sells the Moto G Play with 64 GB of storage, which might not be enough for everyone. The good thing is it's among the few Android phones that still come with a microSD card slot – you can use a card up to 1 TB if you need more space. It also comes with a single 32 MP rear camera, 8 MP selfie camera, and headphone jack — another Android hardware feature we wish was still around.