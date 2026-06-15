What's The Cheapest Motorola Phone Sold In The US And Is It Worth Buying?
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If you want to buy a cheap phone in the U.S., Motorola is one of the few mainstream companies you should check out, as it's become a trusty maker of affordable smartphones. The company's smartphone portfolio offers a variety of options, but the cheapest Motorola phone, the 2026 Moto G Play, is the one to get. Motorola took the wraps off the 2026 Moto G Play phone toward the end of 2025, priced at $180. Unfortunately, the company hasn't been immune to the ongoing memory crisis, caused in part by the rise of AI data centers, pushing up the price of all sorts of consumer gadgets.
The company revised the price to $250 in April, but despite that, the 2026 Moto G Play is still the cheapest Motorola phone sold in the U.S. This phone features a 6.7-inch HD+ (1,604 × 720 pixels resolution) LCD panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 to protect the screen against everyday accidents like drops. Under the hood is a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, 4 GB of memory, and a 5,200 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and a promise of up to two days of running time.
Motorola only sells the Moto G Play with 64 GB of storage, which might not be enough for everyone. The good thing is it's among the few Android phones that still come with a microSD card slot – you can use a card up to 1 TB if you need more space. It also comes with a single 32 MP rear camera, 8 MP selfie camera, and headphone jack — another Android hardware feature we wish was still around.
Should you buy the Motorola Moto G Play?
On paper, the Motorola Moto G Play doesn't seem like a bad deal for anyone who needs a cheap Android phone. Design-wise, it looks modern, with a punch-hole cut out for the selfie camera. Android Central reviewed this phone and loved its vegan leather finish on the back and battery life. The site stated performance isn't snappy and the cameras are subpar. It concluded the 2026 Moto G Play can be worth considering as a temporary phone or one for your child.
CNET wasn't impressed by the phone's camera, memory, and storage, or its sluggish performance without Motorola's built-in RAM Boost feature enabled. However, CNET spoke highly of the phone's battery life, noting it can last about two days in medium use. The site stated the Moto G Play is good for light usage, like texting and calling, but not the best phone if you need better value for what this device provides. PC Mag highlighted the camera, storage, low-resolution display, and short three-year support window as the main drawbacks and in the end, recommended the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G as a better option.
On Amazon, the 2026 Motorola Moto G Play has garnered an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars from slightly over 1,750 reviewers, with 82% vouching for the phone and giving it a 4- or 5-star rating. Users said it's well-built, has great battery life, and is priced well. However, some users raised concerns about the phone's performance and build quality. In a nutshell, the 2026 Moto G Play is a phone worth considering, but because of its cost, don't expect much. It offers just enough for the price but isn't the best you can get.