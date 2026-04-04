5 Android Hardware Features We Wish Were Still Around

Modern technology is awesome, and there are some really cool things new Android phones are doing these days. For example, we're still amazed by the capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, and it's just one example of Android phones setting the standard in 2026. From brighter screens to slimmer designs and more capable batteries, a modern Android phone can be rather impressive, but there are still some older Android hardware features we sorely miss.

From tech that can help expand the storage of a device to components that can help provide different charging options, you may still find some of these features in today's smartphones, but you're pretty unlikely to find them in high-trending, cutting-edge devices — and finding a modern device that has all of them would certainly be impressive. There's some reasoning behind many of these features disappearing, though the validity of many of these arguments can still be debated amongst those in tech.

On the flip side, the elimination of many of these features has given room for developments in other areas, such as slimmer phone designs and more powerful batteries. Some may view it as a trade-off, though arguments can be made for companies choosing to skimp on certain components. We'll leave it up to you to decide which might be the case. Regardless, we still miss many of these features, but there are also some things you should know about buying used Android phones if you're really searching for devices that have several or all of these components.