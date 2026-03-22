7 Of The Best Android Phones With A Headphone Jack In 2026

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The idea of wires becoming obsolete has slowly but surely gained steam, with the convenience of wireless technology being too great to ignore. This revolution has improved audio devices, telephonic communication, gaming controllers, and internet connectivity ... well, mostly. As great as this convenience may be, there's no denying that wired connections are more stable and have lower latency. This is an issue that audiophiles are especially sensitive to. People who are passionate about music can discern the difference between high-fidelity output and audio that has been compressed to transmit wirelessly.

For some people, this reduced audio quality is enough of a deal breaker that they'd prefer to stick to wired audio connections, but it's a shame that the current tech leaves them behind. Many smartphone makers have stopped including the 3.5mm headphone jack that used to be a staple of these devices. Can you blame them? Most modern headphones and earbuds either add an additional AUX cable or stick solely to wireless connections as the only way to transmit audio. People love to point fingers at the iPhone 7 as the perpetrator behind this paradigm shift, but you'll be surprised to know that it was an Android phone — namely, the OPPO Finder — that decided to remove the headphone jack. Thankfully, not all Android devices followed this trend, and you can still find some great smartphones that will make your wired headphones cool again in 2026.