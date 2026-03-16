Why Did Smartphone Makers Stop Including Headphone Jacks?

Over the past decade, smartphone manufacturers have gradually stopped including the 3.5mm headphone jack. Apple was among the first to do so with the iPhone 7, where the Lightning port became the central connector for both charging cables and wired audio devices. At the time, it was called an unnecessary design change.

As time passed and more manufacturers followed suit, users claimed that by removing the port, companies were pushing consumers towards earbuds and wireless headphones, an unnecessary expense. But the trend continued, and today very few smartphones feature a headphone jack.

Commonly cited reasons smartphone makers removed headphone jacks include reducing the phone's thickness, freeing up physical space inside the device to house more important components, removing an entry point for dirt and moisture, and improving audio quality. That last part might be subjective, but the shift towards USB-C connectors also meant a switch to digital audio, widely considered better for sound quality. Whether or not you agree with the transition from 3.5mm jacks to USB-C, smartphone makers have largely ditched the former, leaving irritated consumers forced to adapt.