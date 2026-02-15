5 New Android Phones That Still Have Removable Batteries In 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There exist a number of Android smartphones that punch well above their weight. This is because technology has advanced exponentially over the years, driving many changes in Android phones, including advances in battery technology. But there still exist a portion of the population that wants to be in full control, or as much as they can be, of their devices.
Many want smartphones with SIM card slots, which have begun to be removed in many Android devices, with Micro SD card slots for storage, and they want to be able to easily replace a battery. Having the ability to maintain and repair your own device increases the likelihood that you will use it longer, which means less money for manufacturers, who would much rather have you upgrade your phone every generation.
Thankfully, there are several new, relatively modern smartphones that allow you to replace the battery. This is important for a lot of people, not just those wanting the ability to repair their devices, but those who work, live, or travel through remote environments where access to the power grid comes at a premium. If you find yourself in one of those categories, we have a number of smartphones you might want to check out.
1. RugOne Xever 7 Pro
Released in the latter part of 2025, the RugOne Xever 7 Pro might be a mouthful, but it comes packed with some impressive offerings for those living a more rugged lifestyle. A sub-brand of Ulefone, this smartphone has been designed with ruggedness in mind. It features a 6.67" 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP AI camera, a 64MP night vision camera, and a FLIR Lepton 3.5 thermal camera.
That's an impressive offering, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 8-core SoC and supported by 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The RugOne Xever 7 Pro is for adventurous users and those needing a capable, durable smartphone for outdoor work environments. But the best part of the package is the removable 5550 mAh battery.
The Xever 7 Pro highlights this feature, allowing you to hotswap a battery on the fly. The package even includes a spare battery and dual battery covers, so you don't have to search online for replacements. The only problem is that the phone isn't easily available in the US. You'll have to visit the RugOne store directly or through AliExpress to purchase one for $659.99, excluding shipping.
2. HMD Skyline 5G
HMD phones aren't very well known in the US; they are better known internationally. The HMD Skyline 5G retails for around $400 and offers solid value for the price. This Android 14 smartphone is unlocked for use in the US and features a dual-SIM card tray, a great option for those who travel abroad frequently.
Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB os storage, it's got enough power to handle day-to-day tasks. The Skyline 5G also features a 6.55" 144Hz pOLED display, meaning you can really enjoy high-quality video from your favorite streaming platform. The triple-camera setup supports 108MP images, and the 50MP selfie camera is more than capable of capturing your best looks.
And if you are going to be on the go, the removable battery is great. In fact, HMD advertises this model by highlighting its repairability. They make it a feature that you can replace not only the battery but also the screen and most other internal parts on your own, using guides on the iFixit website. It's not every day that a company actively encourages you to fix your own stuff.
3. Fairphone 6
The Dutch company Fairphone has always done things differently. Hitting the US market in late 2025, the Fairphone 6 is an ethically sourced device featuring a Snapdragon 7S Gen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. And the 6.3" 120 OLED display will help any content on it to look great.
The Fairphone 6 also features a microSD card slot supporting up to 2TB of additional storage. It also runs /e/OS, a version of Android with all Google services stripped out for privacy. But the real value lies in how Fairphone differs from many of its competitors. The company has designed a modular smartphone. This means the device's components can be easily replaced.
Users can replace each camera, USB port, screen, speaker, and just about anything else that is essential to keeping your device up and running. If you have an issue, simply replace the part and get back into action without the need for expensive repairs or technicians. The Fairphone 6 costs around $750 on Murena and is also available on Amazon, but if you can keep it up and running with simple repairs, it might just be worth it in the long run.
4. TCL ION X
We've discussed some impressive smartphones above, but each device mentioned so far comes with a hefty price tag for budget-minded consumers. If you aren't looking for the next tech revolution and simply want a smartphone with a replaceable battery without spending a fortune, TCL has you covered with the TCL ION X.
This affordable smartphone typically sells for around $70 on Amazon (refurbished) and around $70 on Walmart (new with carrier lock). It features a 6" HD screen that can render video at 720, is equipped with a 13MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera, and 32GB of storage with an expandable microSD slot. Powering it all is a MediaTek 2.0 GHz Octa-Core Processor and 3GB RAM.
This handset isn't going to win any awards or run the latest games, but it's cheap and comes with a removable battery. This is the ideal backup device. The kind of smartphone you keep around for emergencies, or for the kind of person who absolutely needs to easily swap out batteries but doesn't want to spend a lot of money.
5. Kyocera DuraForce PRO 3
The Kyocera DuraForce PRO 3 is a phone designed for blue-collar workers and those who live an outdoor, heavy-lifestyle. This ultra-rugged smartphone can handle just about anything that you might throw at it. Built with an X-frame reinforced structure, corner bumpers, and a 5.38" OLED shatter-resistant screen, this device can handle just about any environment.
Powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage with additional storage through MicroSD card support, the Kyocera DuraForce PRO 3 is a beast of a device. It's rated to withstand drops of up to five feet onto concrete, is IP68-rated, and features HazLoc certification. It can even be used when wearing gloves or with wet hands, making it great for wilderness work, farm life, or off-grid living.
The battery can also be easily replaced on the smartphone, and it features a battery slide lock so it won't detach or dislodge when bumped, dropped, or tossed around. It also comes with a 2-year warranty in case you accidentally damage it while working. The only issue is that Kyocera has this device locked to the Verizon network. It's also not cheap, coming in at $900, making it the most expensive device on this list.