5 New Android Phones That Still Have Removable Batteries In 2026

There exist a number of Android smartphones that punch well above their weight. This is because technology has advanced exponentially over the years, driving many changes in Android phones, including advances in battery technology. But there still exist a portion of the population that wants to be in full control, or as much as they can be, of their devices.

Many want smartphones with SIM card slots, which have begun to be removed in many Android devices, with Micro SD card slots for storage, and they want to be able to easily replace a battery. Having the ability to maintain and repair your own device increases the likelihood that you will use it longer, which means less money for manufacturers, who would much rather have you upgrade your phone every generation.

Thankfully, there are several new, relatively modern smartphones that allow you to replace the battery. This is important for a lot of people, not just those wanting the ability to repair their devices, but those who work, live, or travel through remote environments where access to the power grid comes at a premium. If you find yourself in one of those categories, we have a number of smartphones you might want to check out.