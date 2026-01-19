Why Are Android Phones Getting Rid Of SIM Cards?

Physical SIM cards have long been synonymous with phone numbers. They've changed greatly from what they once used to be — giant cards you'd have to put in after removing your phone's battery – but still function the same way they always have. While not everyone knows what a SIM card really is, we all rely on them to communicate with the rest of the world, and these pieces of plastic have become inseparable. Things are starting to change, though. Following Apple's current-gen iPhones, Android phones like the Google Pixel are also starting to get rid of SIM cards in the traditional sense, opting for an eSIM-only approach. eSIMs, or embedded SIMs, aren't stand-alone products that can be swapped in and out, but rather microchips embedded into the phone permanently.

This is vastly different than what most people have gotten used to, but there are some very good reasons why manufacturers are moving away from physical SIM cards, and why they may become completely obsolete in the near future. For one, if you want to use multiple numbers, you're bound by how many SIM cards you have access to. Since most phones in the U.S. come with a single physical SIM slot, you'll need multiple phones to manage multiple SIMs. This restriction doesn't apply to eSIMs, as you can download as many eSIMs as you want. This is what lets the latest iPhones support up to eight SIMs, something that would be impossible with physical SIM cards.