Android Phone Has A SIM Not Provisioned Error Message? Here's What's Happening
Whether you've recently added a new line to your Android phone for faster internet or gotten a new work SIM, a "SIM Not Provisioned" error message can disrupt your connectivity and derail your life, as you can't make or receive calls and access cellular data. So, it's understandable to feel confused and unsure of what to do. The SIM Not Provisioned error typically means that your phone is unable to establish a connection with your wireless carrier using the information supplied by your SIM card. It can impact both eSIMs and physical SIM cards.
Android phone users can also rarely encounter a more technical version of the same error: MMCC_IMSI_UNKNOWN_IN_HLR. It's the same as getting a SIM Not Provisioned error and means that your phone line's IMSI (International Mobile Subscriber Identity) – a unique identifier for any mobile connection — is unknown to your wireless carrier's HLR (Home Location Register). HLR keeps a record of all of the carrier's subscribers. So, what are the probable causes for the error, and what can you do about it? Let's find out.
Why you're seeing the SIM Not Provisioned error
There can be multiple reasons for the error to pop up, but it's generally caused when your new phone line has not been activated by your carrier. It could be because the automated process of activating your connection failed at the carrier's end, or it's taking longer for the carrier to activate it. The error may also appear when your phone attempts to communicate with your carrier about your SIM card's status, but it's unable to reach it because of network issues. This is uncommon, but it may happen when there is a widespread network blackout, and you'll find other folks on the same carrier also facing similar issues.
Another cause of the SIM Not Provisioned error is that you recently added a physical SIM card to your phone, but it's not seated correctly — resulting in your phone sending the wrong data for verification to your carrier. Older SIM cards that have seen a lot of wear and tear can also be a reason, because your phone can't read the card accurately. Another, less common cause of this error is that your wireless carrier has deactivated your line for some reason. It could be because of inactivity for a few months, or something entirely different. Finally, this error can also occur when you try to use a new eSIM while having the older physical SIM card of the same connection – something you shouldn't do on your Android phone.
How to fix SIM Not Provisioned error
If you encounter the SIM Not Provisioned error, the first thing to try is toggling Airplane Mode on and off, which will make your phone reattempt a connection with your carrier. The quickest way you can do that is to use the Quick Settings panel on your phone and tap on the icon with an airplane. If that doesn't work, restarting your phone is another option. The reboot process is a good way to get rid of any temporary snags, and it'll also reinitialize your phone's radio modules. If you're using a physical SIM card, you can also remove and properly reinsert the SIM card to ensure there are no potential problems on that end.
It's a good idea to remove your physical SIM card when trying to use an eSIM of the same connection. However, if the error persists, it's time to reach out to your carrier. The carrier will confirm whether your phone line is indeed active and try to fix any potential issues from their end. They can also send you a replacement SIM card if they think there is an issue with the SIM card you have, or ask you to undergo the registration process again in case of an eSIM.