Android Phone Has A SIM Not Provisioned Error Message? Here's What's Happening

There can be multiple reasons for the error to pop up, but it's generally caused when your new phone line has not been activated by your carrier. It could be because the automated process of activating your connection failed at the carrier's end, or it's taking longer for the carrier to activate it. The error may also appear when your phone attempts to communicate with your carrier about your SIM card's status, but it's unable to reach it because of network issues. This is uncommon, but it may happen when there is a widespread network blackout, and you'll find other folks on the same carrier also facing similar issues.

Another cause of the SIM Not Provisioned error is that you recently added a physical SIM card to your phone, but it's not seated correctly — resulting in your phone sending the wrong data for verification to your carrier. Older SIM cards that have seen a lot of wear and tear can also be a reason, because your phone can't read the card accurately. Another, less common cause of this error is that your wireless carrier has deactivated your line for some reason. It could be because of inactivity for a few months, or something entirely different. Finally, this error can also occur when you try to use a new eSIM while having the older physical SIM card of the same connection – something you shouldn't do on your Android phone.