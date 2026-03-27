This New Accessory Brings Back The Slide-Out Keyboard For Any Smartphone

While early mobile phones weren't as powerful as the smartphones of today, they actually had one standout feature some miss: physical keyboards. Yes, we might have grown used to typing on a screen, but there's still a certain satisfaction and comfort in pressing physical keys as we type away. If you miss that hands-on feel but don't want to buy a completely new mobile device, a new accessory now brings the physical keyboard back to any smartphone.

The Clicks Power Keyboard swaps out the on-screen keyboard for tactile keys that slide in and out whenever needed. It makes your phone look and function like the slide-out keyboard devices from yesteryear, even if the originals are one of the old-school gadgets nobody really uses anymore. But beyond the nostalgic appeal, you might be wondering: if the on-screen keyboard works perfectly fine and has for years, why would you want a physical one?

Well, four words: maximum screen real estate. Unlike on-screen keyboards that can take up nearly half the screen, the Clicks Power Keyboard allows you to use all that precious space for something other than typing. On top of that, it can eliminate the inconvenience of using native keyboards on devices like smart TVs, gaming consoles, tablets, and AR/VR headsets. If you've tried any of these gadgets before, you know how clunky their keyboards are for typing long search queries and complex passwords. The Power Keyboard replaces that hassle with a faster, more accurate, and more tactile typing experience, all in a compact, handheld form.