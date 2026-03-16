Why Did Smartphone Makers Stop Putting Chargers In The Box?

Back in the old days, smartphones included plenty of accessories out of the box, such as earbuds and charging bricks. Nowadays, you must buy those separately. Not too big a problem because you can purchase plenty of quality earbuds, but you would think manufacturers would at least include chargers to keep batteries topped up. Apparently, it's for the good of the environment. At least, that's what companies like Samsung claim.

The smart device retailer Uniqbe Limited broke down the environmental impact of smartphone companies forgoing charging bricks in their packages. According to the outlet, companies could reduce the amount of necessary packaging materials per smartphone box by 50%, meaning thinner boxes. These thinner boxes allow manufacturers to stuff more phones onto shipping pallets (70% more). The environmental effects don't just impact the beginning of a smartphone's lifecycle but also its end. Thinner boxes require less space in landfills, and since containers with new smartphones don't include charging bricks, that means buyers won't throw out their old ones whenever they purchase an upgraded phone. That's tens of millions fewer metric tons of e-waste every year. Of course, money is also a factor.

Since companies can fit more smartphones per pallet, shipping costs per unit decrease. Moreover, the money it takes to manufacture all the items going into a box decreases since they obviously don't add the cost of a charging brick per package. Sure, companies might be doing it to save a buck, but at least they have adopted practices that can help the environment.