Is It Safe To Use A Laptop Charger On Your Nintendo Switch 2?

Depending on the games you play and the features you use, the Switch 2 can last anywhere between two to six-and-a-half hours, so you might be tempted to only use the console when it's plugged in. But what if you go on a business trip and bring your laptop, but forget your Switch 2 charger? If your laptop charges using a USB-C cable, such as MacBook Air and Pro laptops, can you use it in a pinch? It depends on the adapter.

According to the official Nintendo support website, many USB AC cables work with the Switch 2, but the wattage determines their efficiency. If you are only using the console in handheld mode, a charger that matches the original Switch's cable (39W) will be enough, but if you want to charge the Switch 2 while it is docked and/or use it in TV mode, the laptop charger must meet or exceed 54W.

However, just because you can use a USB-C laptop charger doesn't mean that you should. Nintendo's support website states that the AC adapter and dock packed in with the Switch prevent overcharging (i.e., they don't provide additional current after the battery is at max capacity), thus preventing the battery from being damaged or overheating. The same cannot be said for all chargers. It is a known fact that many cheaper phone chargers lack overcharge protection functionality, and depending on the laptop charger, you might run into similar issues with the Nintendo Switch 2.