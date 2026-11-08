Is Solar Power Actually The Cheapest Form Of Energy?

Renewable energy is becoming more widespread thanks to investment in new solar, wind, and hydropower infrastructure around the world. That increased output is getting clean energy to more homes and businesses, as well as bringing overall costs down. Given that sunlight is more widely available than wind and water, which aren't really options depending on where you are, you might assume that solar power is the cheapest form of energy, but you'd be wrong.

While solar has gotten much cheaper, there's one source that's even less expensive: onshore wind. According to Our World in Data (OWID), which measures electricity prices from new power plants, onshore wind costs $49 per megawatt-hour (MWh) compared to solar's $60/MWh as of 2024. Gas from combined cycle plants, which use turbine generators that can generate 50% more energy than single-cycle plants, costs around $74/MWh. That makes it the cheapest form of fossil fuel, ahead of coal ($115/MWh) and gas from peaking plants ($165/MWh) that increase production when demand peaks.

OWID also measured how costs have changed over the last 15 years, showing that they've fallen across the board. However, energy costs from renewables, especially solar power, have come down at significantly faster rates. In 2009, wind was $186/MWh and solar was $496/MWh, meaning they've fallen by 74% and 88%, respectively.