China Has A Solar Power Surplus We Could Only Dream Of — But It's Going To Waste

In an effort to improve energy security and clean up its energy production, China has built an impressive solar and wind power infrastructure. However, inefficiencies and aging commitments are leading to waste, waste that in turn is increasing the usage of traditional energy sources like coal and gas, another way that fossil fuels are negatively impacting the use of renewable energy.

With that increased reliance on coal and gas comes a spike in CO2 emissions. According to a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air published by Carbon Brief, emissions have risen by 2% year-over-year in first quarter of 2026. That's especially significant because China's emissions had been steady or declining for 21 consecutive months, according to Carbon Brief's analysis from February of this year.

The problem didn't result from a shortage of renewables; China has invested in a significant offshore wind turbine, and its massive desert solar farm has even been shown to be encouraging new plant growth around it. The issue is a rise in the amount of electricity that was effectively "wasted" because it couldn't be accommodated by the current power management systems.