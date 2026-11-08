5 Ways To Train Siri AI For Better Responses

With iOS 18.2, Apple introduced a semi-integrated offering that markedly improved Apple Intelligence, but with iOS 27, Siri was finally going to reach its true potential in assisted automation. If you've installed iOS 27 and have an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or later, you'll have access to Siri AI and an exciting list of features you'll want to dig into. Some of the abilities that stand out are asking Siri to send emails, review information onscreen to take action, and perform actions that most AI chatbots are capable of.

To get the most out of Siri AI, you need to dig deeper. There are a few new settings available for Siri AI that you need to look at to make sure that you get it set up in a way that makes the most sense for you. Making sure you tell Siri to remember your preferences (on iOS 27.2) will make responses more relevant, and using new features like Call Context will bring pertinent information right to the surface during a phone conversation.

We're going to dig into some of these tips and tricks to make sure that you get the best out of Siri, showing you what you can get it to do, and just as importantly, what you don't want it to do.