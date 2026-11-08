Who Owns 3Plus, The Fitness Tracker Brand?
Premium names like Apple Watch, Garmin, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and more might often be the first which come to mind when considering potential fitness trackers to look into and perhaps pull the trigger on. Those more in tune with the budget end of the smartwatch spectrum might be more familiar with cheaper smartwatch brands like 3Plus. Whether you're a 3Plus user or someone who believes its products are among the smartwatches you should avoid, it may be beneficial to know who exactly is behind the brand and its tech.
The brand 3Plus is owned and operated by Tofasco, a company which specializes in consumer goods and business management. The business entity, which has been in business since 1993, is powered by three defining pillars — investment, operation, and growth. Per its LinkedIn, Tofasco considers itself a leading institution with a wide portfolio of brands. "From humble beginnings out of a small office at California in 1994, Tofasco has grown into an industry leader and has set the bar for excellence in quality, innovation, project management, diversity and operations," it said. It hosts a mid-sized staff ranging from 51 to 200 employees.
Tofasco casts a wide net over several product categories
In addition to 3Plus fitness bands and smart rings, Tofasco is responsible for eight total brands it bolsters. Such businesses include MacSports, Above and Pasticallo Smart Umbrellas, Aspen fans and air purifiers, Origami folding storage, XPlus Outdoor Inc., and Trekko, which specializes in garden wagons and yard tools. The company further boasts itself as a well-rounded conglomerate that covers ten specialized categories across these brands, like home automation, home organizers, sporting goods, wearable devices, consumer electronics, outdoor living, small appliances, fitness and wellness, garden tools, and portable energy.
Tofasco more recently made headlines for issues relating to its MacSports brand, which was targeted in 2024 by the outdoor products, drinkware, and, more recently, iPhone 18 Pro phone case maker YETI coolers for alleged patent infringement. The latter entity accused the former's Heavy Duty Camp Chair of violating six patents relating to protections it filed between 2020 and 2024. Tofasco and MacSports Inc. were similarly sued for trademark infringement in May 2025 by GCI Outdoor LLC. The case was dismissed, and the two parties settled. While its brands may not be household names like others of their product categories, it's worth noting that they've made blips on other corporations' radars.