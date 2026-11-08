Who Owns 3Plus, The Fitness Tracker Brand?

Premium names like Apple Watch, Garmin, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and more might often be the first which come to mind when considering potential fitness trackers to look into and perhaps pull the trigger on. Those more in tune with the budget end of the smartwatch spectrum might be more familiar with cheaper smartwatch brands like 3Plus. Whether you're a 3Plus user or someone who believes its products are among the smartwatches you should avoid, it may be beneficial to know who exactly is behind the brand and its tech.

The brand 3Plus is owned and operated by Tofasco, a company which specializes in consumer goods and business management. The business entity, which has been in business since 1993, is powered by three defining pillars — investment, operation, and growth. Per its LinkedIn, Tofasco considers itself a leading institution with a wide portfolio of brands. "From humble beginnings out of a small office at California in 1994, Tofasco has grown into an industry leader and has set the bar for excellence in quality, innovation, project management, diversity and operations," it said. It hosts a mid-sized staff ranging from 51 to 200 employees.