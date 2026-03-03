4 Smartwatches You Should Avoid, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the world of gadgets and electronics, sometimes, there are things that are well worth your hard-earned money, and there are things that are not. Whether because the hardware is built or assembled poorly, or the software causes headaches — Windows 11, anyone? You could categorically pick just about any device on the market and separate the good from the bad, but where it makes the most sense is when you're talking about a more practical device, such as a smartwatch.

Generally designed to help track your health and fitness, receive notifications on your wrist when you're away from your phone and, yes, of course, check the time, a smartwatch is like a super-slimmed-down smartphone of sorts. But not all smartwatches are created equal. There are budget-friendly or cheap smartwatches that punch well above their price brackets. There are some really expensive options on the other side of the spectrum. There are even a few balanced options between those two choices. Can you really tell the difference between cheap and luxury smartwatches? Probably.

But a great place to check the ratings or estimated usefulness of a device, regardless of its cost, is on Consumer Reports, and, as you might expect, they've also put together a list of some of the best smartwatches and fitness trackers. Rather than look at the top of that list, however, let's work our way backwards and start from the bottom — these are the smartwatches you should probably avoid, according to CR.