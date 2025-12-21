The Reason Why Amazfit Smartwatches Are So Cheap

One of the most important decisions when it comes to selecting a smartwatch is considering how that gadget will play with a "host" device, as most smartwatches require connection to a phone to operate. If you're rocking an Apple or Google phone, chances are you'll enjoy a more seamless experience with the respective watch made for that phone. That's because Apple's watchOS and Google's Wear OS are basically extensions of their phone counterparts.

The Amazfit line of watches, meanwhile, runs on a custom OS called Zepp OS, which is only found on Amazfit watches. This means the company can focus on the features it wants to deliver with its devices instead of following the guidelines of Apple or Google. This decision makes the watches cheaper to produce, and while Amazfits don't have as many functions as rival devices, you might not even notice they're missing.

Take fitness tracking. By downloading the Zepp app, you can track a whole host of workouts natively (available on iOS and Android). And with several different flavors of tracking and coaching, the Amazfit line is comparable to first-party watches. However, when it comes to third-party compatibility, you might see some gaps when compared to Apple or Google fitness watches. For instance, Spotify and Apple Music aren't available natively on the Amazfit. To use these programs while exercising, you'll need to use third-party programs or the Amazfit's built-in music controller as a remote to trigger the apps on your phone. These might not be dealbreakers for some people, but you should consider them before purchasing.