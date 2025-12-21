The Reason Why Amazfit Smartwatches Are So Cheap
Delving into the world of mobile accessories, it's clear that smartwatches are a key part of the tech ecosystem. However, many premium offerings from first-party brands such as Apple, Samsung, or Google cost more than many are willing to spend — sometimes close to the amount you may have paid for your phone. For those seeking more affordable options, you might want to consider smartwatches from a budget-friendly brand like Amazfit.
What makes Amazfit so, well, amazing (at least according to outlets such as Consumer Reports) is just how many flagship features and high-quality components the manufacturers fit into its line of smartwatches. With a watch model for nearly any lifestyle or budget, you may wonder what exactly makes Amazfit so easy on the wallet. There are a couple of factors at play, including a custom operating system and the design and component choices. You may be surprised to learn just how few corners the manufacturer cut.
The operating system is streamlined
One of the most important decisions when it comes to selecting a smartwatch is considering how that gadget will play with a "host" device, as most smartwatches require connection to a phone to operate. If you're rocking an Apple or Google phone, chances are you'll enjoy a more seamless experience with the respective watch made for that phone. That's because Apple's watchOS and Google's Wear OS are basically extensions of their phone counterparts.
The Amazfit line of watches, meanwhile, runs on a custom OS called Zepp OS, which is only found on Amazfit watches. This means the company can focus on the features it wants to deliver with its devices instead of following the guidelines of Apple or Google. This decision makes the watches cheaper to produce, and while Amazfits don't have as many functions as rival devices, you might not even notice they're missing.
Take fitness tracking. By downloading the Zepp app, you can track a whole host of workouts natively (available on iOS and Android). And with several different flavors of tracking and coaching, the Amazfit line is comparable to first-party watches. However, when it comes to third-party compatibility, you might see some gaps when compared to Apple or Google fitness watches. For instance, Spotify and Apple Music aren't available natively on the Amazfit. To use these programs while exercising, you'll need to use third-party programs or the Amazfit's built-in music controller as a remote to trigger the apps on your phone. These might not be dealbreakers for some people, but you should consider them before purchasing.
Amazfits have fewer components and aren't as flashy
When you're in the market for a budget watch, not all are created equal. With Amazfit, it's important to note that some of the company's watches shouldn't be considered "budget." The T-Rex 3 Pro, for example, is one of Amazfit's newest watches and seemingly aims to compete with the Apple Watch Ultra. Sure, at around $400, the T-Rex is quite a bit cheaper than Apple's premier fitness watch, but you may just see why when you examine the design and components. Apple has designed a rugged offering in a fairly minimalist package with that classic Apple refined look. Comparatively, the T-Rex feels more like something you'd take on a hike — not a bad look, but some people might think it feels less premium. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 pleased reviewers at several tech publications, whereas the T-Rex has received mixed verdicts.
Now, when you consider the truly budget option, the Bip series, you really start to see some value. The Bip 6 (which is the latest offering) delivers a decent aluminum build with a workout-friendly look, almost akin to a Fitbit smartwatch. However, the Bip doesn't feature the truly streamlined look of a Google Pixel or Apple Watch. Furthermore, Amazfit watches include fewer sensors, if only because Apple has charted a course to be first in class for health certifications. The Apple Watch Series 11 even features specialized blood oxygen and depth gauge sensors. These trade-offs might not feel too bad, however, when you compare prices and see how much cheaper Amazfit can be.