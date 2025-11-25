This 'Brilliant' Apple Watch Ultra Alternative Is Only $65 On Amazon Right Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is a formidable smartwatch that is packed to the brim with features. The latest version of the Ultra also has an $800 starting price, which isn't quite in everyone's budget. That said, if you're willing to step outside of Apple's arena, one interesting alternative to the Ultra lineup is the Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch. As part of Amazon's Black Friday sales, the Bip 6 is marked down to $65 from its original $80 retail price, and it currently holds a 4.4/5 star rating based on over 3,300 user reviews.

While Amazfit may not have the following or more advanced health-tracking tech of a company like Apple or Garmin, we still think it's one of the best alternatives for health and fitness tracking on the market — even when compared to other budget-friendly brands like Whoop.

The Bip 6 is available in multiple band colors and features a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen that displays the time of day, workout stats and other info in crystal-clear fashion, even under bright sunlight. Powered by Zepp OS — a proprietary system designed by Zepp Health — the Bip 6 includes over 120 workout modes, including HYROX Race and Strength Training, on top of customizable AI coaching. And with its 50-meter water resistance, it's a reliable workout tool both on land and in a swimming pool.