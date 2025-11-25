This 'Brilliant' Apple Watch Ultra Alternative Is Only $65 On Amazon Right Now
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is a formidable smartwatch that is packed to the brim with features. The latest version of the Ultra also has an $800 starting price, which isn't quite in everyone's budget. That said, if you're willing to step outside of Apple's arena, one interesting alternative to the Ultra lineup is the Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch. As part of Amazon's Black Friday sales, the Bip 6 is marked down to $65 from its original $80 retail price, and it currently holds a 4.4/5 star rating based on over 3,300 user reviews.
While Amazfit may not have the following or more advanced health-tracking tech of a company like Apple or Garmin, we still think it's one of the best alternatives for health and fitness tracking on the market — even when compared to other budget-friendly brands like Whoop.
The Bip 6 is available in multiple band colors and features a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen that displays the time of day, workout stats and other info in crystal-clear fashion, even under bright sunlight. Powered by Zepp OS — a proprietary system designed by Zepp Health — the Bip 6 includes over 120 workout modes, including HYROX Race and Strength Training, on top of customizable AI coaching. And with its 50-meter water resistance, it's a reliable workout tool both on land and in a swimming pool.
Smarter health insights, longer battery life
As far as health monitoring goes, Amazfit does an exceptional job at providing apps and trackers for the parts of your exercise regimen that matter most. You'll be able to track heart rate, breathing rate, blood oxygen, and stress levels all on one screen. For those with sleeping issues, the Bip 6 has a robust suite of sleep-tracking features, too — measuring everything from actual sleep quality and breathing to how much light, deep, and REM-stage sleeping you're getting.
If you're the type of person who enjoys hiking and other outdoor activities, the Bip 6 employs five satellite systems to track all your mountain treks and trail runs. You'll also have access to free downloadable maps you can load onto the Bip 6 for turn-by-turn directions. We also appreciate the fact that you can pair it with your phone to make hands-free calls and send texts via Bluetooth.
On a full charge, you can expect the Bip 6 to last up to 14 days for the average user, and the watch comes with a magnetic USB-C charging base (USB-C cable required). Compared to the Apple Watch Ultra's 42-hour projected life, that's a massive battery gain. That's also better than the 30 hours that everyday users are slated to get with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (with Always On Display enabled). No wonder Amazfit is one of the four cheap Android smartwatches that users swear by.
Level up your fitness tracking
Tying the entire Bip 6 experience together is the free Zepp app for iOS and Android devices. From one screen to the next, the intuitive software quickly and seamlessly syncs all your watch data and provides you with user-friendly dashboards for monitoring your stats and making plans for the future. There's even a built-in food log for meal management and calorie counting.
Whether you've been shopping around for a new smartwatch to gift someone or you're thinking about picking up a health-monitoring device for yourself, the Amazfit Bip 6 is a compelling alternative to premium hardware like the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and similar wearables. And considering we likely won't be getting a major Apple Watch redesign until 2028 or later, this is a good time for Apple fans to experiment with a smartwatch that's off the beaten path.
If you like what you've read about the Bip 6 but want to take things to the next level, you can also invest in an Amazfit Helio Strap to go with your smartwatch. The accessory captures many of the same core exercise metrics as the Bip 6 and syncs with the Zepp app, so you'll be able to continue tracking health data even when your Amazfit watch is powered off.