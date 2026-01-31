3 Cheap Smartwatches That Punch Above Their Price Bracket
A decent smartwatch can be useful for a number of reasons. Aside from just being able to track the time, they often come with features meant to make your life easier — or they can just make you feel like you're wearing something out of science fiction. Great as they may be, name-brand models can be quite pricey, which is why we looked up smartwatches that deliver amazing value for their price.
Each smartwatch on this list does its best to offer what you would expect from these wearables, without the price that typically comes along with higher-end models. You'll be able to measure health metrics, answer calls, and more with any of these models, and each has been chosen based on real-world user experience and price. We scoured Amazon for some of the best offers on these wearables, and each watch on this list is compatible with iPhone and Android.
Though these watches can't offer you some of the apps and software on the Apple Watch, you'll still gain access to a variety of features at a fraction of the price of Apple's product. If you're looking specifically for Android devices, there are plenty of cheap Android smartwatches that users swear by.
Torjalph Smart Watch for Men and Women
The Torjalph Smart Watch has features you would expect from a higher-priced model, but its typical $18.99 price tag makes it accessible for most potential buyers. At the time of this writing, it had a limited-time deal that dropped its price further, but other discounts are frequently available — though not all colors are included in these deals.
The Torjalph Smart Watch features a full HD 1.83-inch touch screen and includes compatibility with iOS 9 or later and Android 5.0 or later. Along with Bluetooth connectivity, this smartwatch also includes a 230 mAh battery, which the company claims can last five to seven days when fully charged. In terms of features, the Torjalph includes health monitoring — including blood oxygen saturation and sleep — and can record 12 different sports through its activity tracker. It also shows weather information, supports messaging apps, and has remote camera control.
With over 2,000 units sold recently, the Torjalph Smart Watch not only has the Amazon's Choice emblem but also has a 4.3-star rating with over 3,840 reviews. Customers appreciate it for its smooth smartphone connections, stable performance, and strong battery life. However, multiple reviews report issues with the heart rate monitor not functioning properly. Considering the price, it's worth considering how long a cheap smartwatch can last, but reviewers believe this can be a good introductory device.
Blackview Military Smart Watch
The Blackview Military Smart Watch focuses on durability and battery life, and it's frequently on sale for less than its typical $59.99 purchase price. Some additional features included in this device help it stand out from the others on this list. This budget model is good enough for many users, provided you don't care about the difference between a luxury and a cheap smartwatch.
Composed of an aluminum alloy, which the company claims passed 12 different military tests, this watch features a water and dustproof design. The maker states it can handle a variety of extreme environments. It also includes a 900 mAh battery that promises 100 days of standby time and 30 days of daily use. Along with the ability to answer calls, connect via Bluetooth, and health monitoring features, the device also comes with a 2.01-inch full HD touch screen, an LED flashlight, and two different wristbands made of silicone and nylon.
Compatible with devices using iOS 9 and Android 6.0 or newer, over 300 people bought it recently. The Blackview Military Smart Watch holds a 4.1-star rating based on over 2,740 customer reviews. Users appreciate the long battery life, durable design, and wide range of features. However, at least one review notes that 1GB of storage space can create problems with downloads.
Gydom Waterproof Smart Watch for iPhone and Android
The Gydom Waterproof Smartwatch for iPhone and Android price is frequently discounted from its typical $59.98 price. Along with several features one would expect from a smartwatch, this one separates itself from previous models by including AI voice control. Gydom's models come in a variety of colors, though many of them have their own deals.
The Gydom Waterproof Smart Watch includes Amazon Alexa, which lets you ask questions and complete small tasks like controlling your music playback without going directly to the device's 1.8-inch HD display. Along with a 300 mAh battery, the watch also includes health monitoring features like heart rate, stress, and sleep, as well as fitness tracking for over 100 different sports. The device has an IP68 water-resistant design and is compatible with iOS 9 and later, as well as Android 6 and later.
Over 500 units have been sold recently, and the Gydom also holds an Amazon's Choice seal of approval alongside a 4.2-star rating with over 8,700 reviews. Customers on the platform give the smartwatch high marks for its clear display, lightweight design, and extended battery life. Concerning the negatives, users report having issues with monitoring health metrics, and at least one user notes that the company can use your data as it sees fit — which isn't too far off from other smartwatches potentially selling your personal health data.
How we chose these products
Even if a watch is inexpensive, we still care about how and when you spend your money. We traversed the giant landscape that is Amazon's product offerings, and we looked for items that were highly reviewed and had a solid price. Along with ensuring that each item on this list has over 1,000 reviews from actual customers, nothing on this list holds below a 4-star rating. We also try to make sure that products have the Amazon's Choice seal of approval, meaning that the company believes it's well-rated and fairly-priced. In addition to exploring the positives of any product, we also try to highlight at least one negative to give you a fair idea of what you can expect.