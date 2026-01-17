How Long Do Cheap Smartwatches Usually Last? Here's What Users Say

Smartwatches track our steps, heart rates, and sleep schedules and pair with our phones for notifications. This utility, however, can often come at a steep cost. When looking to purchase a smartwatch but not wanting to break the bank, inexpensive products can look very attractive. Are you actually getting a high-quality product for the cost, though? Will this budget smartwatch last a long time?

It turns out that cheap smartwatches typically have multi-year lifespans, though they lack the bells and whistles of more expensive brands. There are some great cheap Android smartwatches users swear by, including models from brands like Xiaomi and Amazfit. If you are not too particular about the features and layouts of your smartwatch, you can definitely get a good deal by looking around at more affordable models.

For example, an Apple Watch Series 11 typically retails at $400, and the Fitbit Versa 4 at $200. By comparison, a Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 10 is $50, and an Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch is $80. These prices and models were available at the time of writing. These offer considerable savings over more expensive brands, and for that, you still get a product that will last a few years or more, which is the typical average for all smartwatches at any price.