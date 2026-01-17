How Long Do Cheap Smartwatches Usually Last? Here's What Users Say
Smartwatches track our steps, heart rates, and sleep schedules and pair with our phones for notifications. This utility, however, can often come at a steep cost. When looking to purchase a smartwatch but not wanting to break the bank, inexpensive products can look very attractive. Are you actually getting a high-quality product for the cost, though? Will this budget smartwatch last a long time?
It turns out that cheap smartwatches typically have multi-year lifespans, though they lack the bells and whistles of more expensive brands. There are some great cheap Android smartwatches users swear by, including models from brands like Xiaomi and Amazfit. If you are not too particular about the features and layouts of your smartwatch, you can definitely get a good deal by looking around at more affordable models.
For example, an Apple Watch Series 11 typically retails at $400, and the Fitbit Versa 4 at $200. By comparison, a Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 10 is $50, and an Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch is $80. These prices and models were available at the time of writing. These offer considerable savings over more expensive brands, and for that, you still get a product that will last a few years or more, which is the typical average for all smartwatches at any price.
What users say about cheap smartwatches
Users on a Reddit forum discussed cheap smartwatches, their quality, and longevity. One user stated that their Amazfit had lasted three years and continued to work, with a battery life usually over two weeks. Another user with a Xiaomi Mi smartwatch used it for about five years before upgrading to a newer Xiaomi Mi model. A third stated their Amazfit has lasted over five years, and another one remarked that their Amazfit had an even longer lifespan than their Apple smartwatch.
However, one user did state that their father-in-law always owned a bunch of cheap smartwatches that never lasted longer than four months, though no specific brand was mentioned. Overall, users seem happy with the longevity of the cheap smartwatches but not terribly impressed with the features. There are complaints about a bad user interface and inaccurate readings.
Based on user discussion, it seems that if you are not too particular about specific features and just want a simple smartwatch, a cheap one can be very reliable. And the reason why Amazfit, in particular, is cheap is because of its streamlined operations and more basic build. A lower-priced smartwatch has the potential to last a few years or more. If you have to replace it, at least it was not hundreds of dollars.
What to look for in a cheap smartwatch
When shopping for a smartwatch on a budget, there are some things to keep in mind to ensure it lasts a long time. Finding ones that allow you to replace the wrist strap or even the screen protector can help prolong its longevity from an exterior hardware perspective. A smartwatch with periodic software updates will ensure a smooth operating experience that may not break down over time.
Taking good care of your smartwatch will also make it last longer. Don't let the smartwatch run out of battery completely before you charge it to keep its charging systems healthy and optimal. Avoid excessive heat or cold, particularly when it is being charged, as that can cause damage. Having the smartwatch serviced when it has issues and even replacing a failing battery can lengthen its lifespan.
You may not want to purchase a smartwatch that is abysmally cheap, but you certainly don't have to spend over $100 for something of decent quality that will last three or more years. When looking to save money, it's also a good idea to keep an eye out for Amazon smartwatch sales, as you can get great deals during events like Cyber Monday, Prime Day, or around the holidays.